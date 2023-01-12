Read full article on original website
Michigan transportation officials want electric vehicles to pay for roads
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A newly formed coalition of Michigan infrastructure organizations wants to make sure electric vehicle owners pay their fair share for driving on roadways. A significant amount of Michigan's road construction budget comes from excise taxes on gasoline sales. However, electric vehicles do not use gasoline, so...
Mid-Michigan school districts get grants for resource officers
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several school districts in Mid-Michigan will receive a share of $25 million in state funding to hire resource officers to patrol their buildings. A total of 195 school districts and charter schools across Michigan will receive funding from House Bill 6012, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law last summer. The funding provides 195 school resource officers for three years.
Michigan’s $81 million opioid settlement distribution set to begin
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some local municipalities will be getting a cut of a $1.45 billion opioid settlement as part of two multi-state settlement agreements with drug makers and distributors. Michigan is slated to receive about $81 million. Attorney General Dana Nessel announced participating local governments can expect to see...
Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
Extra security this week at Carrollton, St. Louis sporting events after threat
ST. LOUIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Two school districts are increasing security at athletic events this week after a wrestling match resulted in a threat toward a Mid-Michigan high school. Last Wednesday, Carrollton High School visited St. Louis High School for a wrestling match. After the match, St. Louis Police Chief...
Body found in vehicle that crashed, caught fire along I-75
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are working to identify the remains of a person who died after a fiery crash along I-75 over the weekend. Michigan State Police say the unidentified driver was heading north on I-75 at Dixie Highway near Clarkston around 5:50 a.m. Saturday when they went off the road and hit a tree. That caused the vehicle to catch fire.
Candlelight vigil honors Mt. Morris school employee killed in shooting
MT. MORRIS, Mich. (WJRT) - Loved ones of a Mt. Morris school employee shot and killed last week gathered for a candlelight vigil in her memory. Mallory Dunnivant worked for Mt. Morris Consolidated Schools when she died. "I just don’t know how someone could do something like that. She had...
