OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police are working to identify the remains of a person who died after a fiery crash along I-75 over the weekend. Michigan State Police say the unidentified driver was heading north on I-75 at Dixie Highway near Clarkston around 5:50 a.m. Saturday when they went off the road and hit a tree. That caused the vehicle to catch fire.

CLARKSTON, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO