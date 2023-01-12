Read full article on original website
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
NPR
A project collects the names of those detained at Japanese internment camps in WWII
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Ford and Frances Kuramoto, formerly interned Japanese Americans visiting the Ireicho project at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Weeks after Japanese warplanes attacked Pearl Harbor, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066, the first step in removing Japanese Americans...
NPR
Talking about dying can be uncomfortable, awkward and heartbreaking. But a growing number of people called end-of-life doulas are working to make conversations about the inevitability of death easier for patients and their families. Sara Wittmeyer from member station WFIU reports.
SARA WITTMEYER, BYLINE: Kelli McLaughlin makes her way to the couch in her Carmel, Ind., living room, using her cane so she doesn't lose her balance. Her husband, Ryan, is nearby. The strain she is under is written all over their faces. KELLI MCLAUGHLIN: It's been a grueling couple of...
NPR
There are still no answers eight years after 43 students in Mexico went missing
It's been more than eight years now since 43 students from a rural teachers college went missing in Mexico. Two government administrations have said the students are all dead, but their parents believe they're alive. And as NPR's Eyder Peralta reports, they've never given up their quest for the truth about what happened to their children.
NPR
After weeks of violence, protests expected to continue in Peru
More than 40 people have now been killed in protests in Peru, with the death count rising notably in the last week. Protesters demand the resignation of the current president, Dina Boluarte. She has apologized for the violence but declared that she is not stepping down. These protests started after the previous president, Pedro Castillo, was forced out of office back in December. And in response to the most recent protests, Peru's government has just extended its state of emergency another 30 days, meaning security forces will continue to operate under special authority.
NPR
Encore: Examining how effective the national mental health helpline has been
It's been six months since the launch of the national 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. We check in on how many people are using it and whether it's connecting them to help. It's been nearly six months since the launch of 988. That's the newest number to reach the national Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The number is easy to remember, and that's important for someone who is in an emotional crisis. In a short time, the support line has expanded its reach. There are call centers across the country. But how effective is the new, shorter number? NPR's Rhitu Chatterjee has an update.
NPR
Black men and therapy
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with author Damon Young about mental health and his decision to seek therapy. The start of a new year often pushes us to think about how we take care of ourselves, whether it's our closets, our finances, our bodies or our minds. And for some people, that means getting professional help. Therapy can be an important element. And in recent years, being open about having mental health concerns and seeking therapy to address them has become a lot more common. And it's happening in places you might not expect. Like "Rothaniel," the stand-up special from Jerrod Carmichael, the host of this year's Golden Globes. At times, his critically-acclaimed special played more like a therapy session than a comedy routine.
NPR
Sweden to end a decades old dance ban
KENNY LOGGINS: (Singing) Everybody cut footloose. MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be...
NPR
Author George M. Johnson on the need to tell all people's stories
Banned and Challenged: Restricting access to books in the U.S. In recent weeks, we've brought you the perspectives of authors whose books have been challenged or banned in some parts of the country. Today, we replay our interview with George M. Johnson, who I spoke to back in October. When Johnson was growing up, they didn't see themself in books. So Johnson wrote the book they wish they'd had, the 2020 memoir "All Boys Aren't Blue."
Outlook? Terrifying: TV weather presenters on the hell and horror of the climate crisis
Tuesday 19 July 2022 is a day that will stay with Ben Rich for ever. “I got up and immediately checked the weather observations to see what was going on,” he remembers. “Then I went to work for my shift. The station was really hot, the train was really hot, and I remember having this moment. I got a bit emotional about it, to be honest. I thought: this is huge. And if it can happen once, why can’t it happen again?”
NPR
Haiti has lost its last few democratically elected officials
Haiti is a country without a single democratically elected official. NPR's A Martinez talks to Cecile Accilien, a scholar of Haitian studies, about what this means for the country and its people. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Haiti is a country in crisis, and now it has lost its last few...
NPR
An astronaut tells NPR what life is like on the ISS
Short Wave's scientist in residence Regina Barber talks with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada about daily life on the International Space Station. Depending on where you are in the world, the International Space Station could be zipping over your head as you hear this. The space-based science lab orbits about 250 miles above the planet. And NPR's Short Wave podcast recently talked with NASA astronaut Josh Cassada, who's up there right now. He maintains the station, runs experiments and does the occasional spacewalk.
NPR
A new tool helps teachers detect if AI wrote an assignment
Several big school districts such as New York and Los Angeles have blocked access to a new chatbot that uses artificial intelligence to produce essays. One student has a new tool to help. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. ChatGPT is a buzzy new AI technology that can write research papers or poems...
NPR
French museum finds a missing painting in Madonna's personal collection
MADONNA: (Singing) Come on. Vogue. Let your body move to the music. SHAPIRO: The painting, thought to be by Jerome-Martin Langlois, was commissioned by Louis the XVIII to hang in Versace. It was completed in 1822 and eventually moved to the Musee de Picardie in Amiens. CHANG: But when the...
NPR
Coping with climate change: Advice for kids — from kids
Today, we're launching a comic book for kids, and it's all about climate change. It can be a lot to take in, and many kids are feeling the weight of inheriting a hotter planet. So we created a guide to help them. It focuses on a student grappling with that issue - 17-year-old Gabriel Nagel of Denver, Colo. He first remembers learning about climate change in class as a seventh grader.
NPR
Morning news brief
Emergency crews are still clearing the rubble and searching for bodies in the aftermath of a Russian missile attack on an apartment building in the Ukrainian city of Dnieper. It is one of the deadliest attacks on civilians away from the front lines since the war started. More than 40 people were killed, including children.
NPR
Is music an exclusively human thing? A new study says no
Charles Darwin once speculated that all animals, beyond just humans, may share the ability to perceive melody and rhythm. HENKJAN HONING: He was very optimistic, but the empirical evidence is still very meager. CHANG: Henkjan Honing at the University of Amsterdam says although the evidence is slim, there are a...
NPR
For the first time in over 60 years, China's population fell by almost a million
China's population is officially shrinking. After years of the population declining, last year, for the first time, hundreds of thousands more people died than were born. To talk about the implications of this for China and the rest of the world, we're joined by Stuart Gietel-Basten. He's a professor of social science at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and Khalifa University in Dubai, where he is now. Thanks for joining us.
