Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
John Kelly was forced to deal with 'fights' between Melania and Ivanka Trump as they competed for influence, NYT journalist says
Ivanka Trump wanted to be the first lady in a "ceremonial" sense, according to New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt.
NPR
Pundits are suggesting creative workarounds to avoid a debt ceiling crisis
Audio will be available later today. Pundits are suggesting creative workarounds to avoid brinksmanship from House Republicans on the debt ceiling.
Putin was so worried about a conflict with the West that he basically ended up starting one, former US Army general says
Putin has had a long-standing "fear" about a "coming war with the West" and that worry "encouraged" him to invade Ukraine, a former US general said.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
NPR
Close to hitting the debt ceiling, the government must win over House Republicans
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wants Congress to raise the federal debt limit fast to avoid a default. House Republicans say they'll use the negotiations to win concessions on government spending. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Financial markets have long assumed the U.S. government can always be counted on to pay its bills....
NPR
Biden joins Trump under scrutiny of special counsel investigating classified documents
Both the former and current presidents are under scrutiny now that a special counsel is investigating classified documents found at President Biden's home and former office. The U.S. Justice Department is in the middle of politics, whether it wants to be or not. This week, Attorney General Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate how classified documents were found at President Joe Biden's home and private office. That's two months after a different special counsel began to look into how top-secret materials ended up in former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. NPR justice correspondent Carrie Johnson joins us. Carrie, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
Week in politics: Classified documents put Biden in a tricky political situation
President Biden, who'd called Donald Trump irresponsible when he saw photos of classified documents at the Trump residence in Mar-a-Lago, had some explaining to do when it was revealed that some other classified documents ended up at his own home, as well as his former office. Here's what the president said earlier this week.
NPR
Politics chat: What the DOJ investigation could mean for Biden
This past week shaped up to be a tough one for President Biden. He's facing a Justice Department investigation after classified documents were found at his office in Washington, D.C., the one he used before he became president, as well as his Delaware home. And just yesterday, White House lawyers said they found more classified material there. NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid joins us now.
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
NPR
How presidents are supposed to handle classified documents
Earlier today, the White House announced that five more pages of classified material have been found at the Biden residence in Wilmington, Delaware. That's in addition to the pages of classified documents that were previously found in the garage of Biden's Delaware home and at the D.C. office he used before his 2020 election campaign. Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel this week to investigate the matter, and it's the second time during his tenure that he's done this. A separate investigation is looking into former President Trump's possession of classified documents at his residence on the grounds of the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
NPR
A brief history of 'misplaced' classified documents
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Columbia University history professor Matthew Connelly about the history of "misplaced" classified documents. OK, there are a lot of classified documents showing up where they should not. First with former President Trump, and now with President Biden, which made us wonder why. Matthew Connelly has puzzled over that question a lot. He's a professor of history at Columbia University and has just written an op-ed about this for The New York Times. Good morning.
NPR
Rep. Katie Porter on her 2024 run for Feinstein's Senate seat
California Democrat Dianne Feinstein has been in the Senate since Katie Porter was in college. Porter is almost 50. The Southern California representative is known for her whiteboards and her interrogations of corporate CEOs like this one during a September 2020 hearing featuring Mark Alles, CEO of Celgene. (SOUNDBITE OF...
NPR
The debate over C-SPAN's cameras in the House
A new Congress was just sworn in — and a debate is emerging about expanding access to C-SPAN cameras on the House floor. During the marathon vote to confirm California Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House, some of the best drama on television wasn't on HBO, Netflix or CBS but C-SPAN - yup, C-SPAN, the staid Public Affairs channel best known for its non-flashy look at hearings and floor votes. But thanks to a rule allowing independent coverage of special events, Americans got a rare front-row seat to the action on the floor, which included strange bedfellows conversations between people not known to have much to say to each other and what looked like a near physical altercation.
NPR
Japanese prime minister visits Biden at the White House
President Biden capped a week of high-level diplomacy by hosting Japan's prime minister at the White House today. Japan recently decided to start its biggest military buildup since World War II. And the Biden administration is all for that as it tries to work with allies to counter Chinese aggression in the region. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports.
NPR
Haiti has lost its last few democratically elected officials
Audio will be available later today. Haiti is a country without a single democratically elected official. NPR's A Martinez talks to Cecile Accilien, a scholar of Haitian studies, about what this means for the country and its people.
NPR
Brazil's Supreme Court will investigate if Bolsonaro incited the attack on Congress
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). RASCOE: Video on social media shows the mob in this post screaming victory as they ransacked the Congress, the Supreme Court and the president's offices. Yesterday, the man who was supposed to be in charge of security, guarding the buildings, was arrested upon his return to Brazil from Florida. We are joined by NPR South America correspondent Carrie Kahn. She is in Rio de Janeiro. Good morning, Carrie.
NPR
What Janet Yellen hopes to accomplish during her trip to Africa
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning a visit to three African countries next week, her trip to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa coming just weeks after the Biden administration hosted most of the continent's top leaders for a summit here in Washington, D.C. The secretary's trip comes at a critical time as the world contends with high inflation and energy costs and food insecurity following Russia's attack on Ukraine and those challenges hitting some countries harder than others. Her visit also comes as Russia, along with China and others, try to exert their influence and build relationships with these countries, which has some of the world's fastest-growing populations and economies. I spoke with Secretary Yellen earlier in the week to ask her about her trip and her goals for it.
NPR
Author Chris Whipple on his inside look at the Biden White House
Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez speaks with author Chris Whipple about his upcoming book on Joe Biden, "The Fight of His Life," after classified documents were found at the president's residence and former office.
NPR
Marjorie Taylor Greene is taking a new approach to Washington
Audio will be available later today. Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is changing her tone and trying to remake her image.
