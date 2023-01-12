Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is planning a visit to three African countries next week, her trip to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa coming just weeks after the Biden administration hosted most of the continent's top leaders for a summit here in Washington, D.C. The secretary's trip comes at a critical time as the world contends with high inflation and energy costs and food insecurity following Russia's attack on Ukraine and those challenges hitting some countries harder than others. Her visit also comes as Russia, along with China and others, try to exert their influence and build relationships with these countries, which has some of the world's fastest-growing populations and economies. I spoke with Secretary Yellen earlier in the week to ask her about her trip and her goals for it.

