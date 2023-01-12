Read full article on original website
gordonramsayclub.com
Flavor Explosion Chocolate Cream Cheese Pound Cake
Experience this amazingly moist and strongly delicious pound cake dessert this weekend and you definitely won’t regret the preparation time! This chocolate cream cheese pound cake is so well set still simple and easy to prepare. It will take you around 25 minutes to make it plus about 5 hours in total (including baking and setting time). Here is the recipe:
Delish
Brioche French Toast
French toast is already a pretty decadent breakfast, but we’ve got a way to make it extra luxurious: thick-sliced cinnamon twist brioche. You'll start by dipping the brioche in a simple egg custard, then pan-frying the slices to crispy perfection. Topped with fresh berries, sweet syrup, and a little dusting of confectioners' sugar, this will make any morning special.
Food & Wine
Oatmeal Cream Pies
If you loved oatmeal cream pies as a kid, you need these next-level versions, created by Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader of Chicago’s Loaf Lounge. This oatmeal pie recipe features tender, chewy cookies made with oats, dark brown sugar, molasses, and toffee bits. A light, creamy vanilla filling is the perfect complement. This recipe makes 25 cookies — perfect for a party or gathering, or refrigerate a few for later.
Chocolate Almond Butter Rice Cakes
Rice cakes get a bad rap because, well, they’re boring—except when you pair them with almond butter and chocolate.
BHG
One Pot Pasta Recipes Make a Delicious Dinner with Minimal Cleanup
Ready for an easy, hearty, comforting meal? Just pull out one pan and your favorite noodles to make these one pot pasta recipes! We're sharing dinner-ready ideas for classic spaghetti, skillet lasagna, Chinese noodles, and even chicken alfredo soup. Many of these recipes call for just 20 minutes of prep time making them perfect for busy weeknight meals.
Taste Of Home
What Is a Ritz Torte? The Appalachian Dessert You’ll Be Obsessed With
One of the trendiest desserts of the moment is a humble creation of Ritz crackers, pecans, and Cool Whip. A regional favorite dish in Appalachia, it’s called the Ritz Torte, and the recent recipe shared on TikTok by Justin McElroy (@hoopsmcelroy) has been viewed more than 2 million times. It’s unclear, whether this dessert is actually meant to be spelled torte or tort, but it doesn’t really matter. What matters is that this old classic is getting a new life. “I’m preserving Appalachian history!” exclaims McElroy in his video.
Giangi's Kitchen
French Onion Tart – The Vintage Way
Onion tart is a delightful, super easy, healthy, and economical dinner. With the arrival of colder weather, it is time to get back to comfort food, and as French, we have this category covered.
Tina Howell
Chocolate kiss coconut macaroons: Decadent desserts
These chocolate kiss coconut macaroons are a delicious bite-sized dessert, but they're not your classic macaroons. This macaroon recipe requires flour, which will make them taste more like a cookie, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The traditional macaroon is made with egg whites, sugar, and ground almonds or coconut. According to Wikipedia, the name "macaroon" comes from the Italian maccarone or maccherone meaning "paste", referring to the original almond paste ingredient. They are many variations of macaroon, and all are easy to make, it just depends on your preference. Fortunately, this recipe requires less than 30-minutes of prep time, so these sweet treats will be on your table in no time.
Tina Howell
Egg Roll in a Bowl: Simple dinner ideas
I love Chinese food especially egg rolls, but those little deep-fried bites of goodness are not particularly healthy. But this Egg Roll in a Bowl recipe from Princess Pinky Girl is a great way to enjoy all the delicious of the ingredients of an eggroll, but without the fried shell. The best part is that this recipe for egg roll in bowl takes only 30 minutes to prep and cook, so it is a quick and easy meal that is good tasting as well as good for you.
Tina Howell
Peppermint brownie trifle: Decadent desserts
1 - 3.4 oz. box of white chocolate flavored instant pudding mix. 1 - 3.4 oz. box of cheesecake flavored instant pudding mix. 1 - 16-ounce tub of light whipped topping, thawed and divided in half.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken Cutlets
Parmesan, panko-crusted chicken cutlets. Nothing like perfectly golden brown, crispy, perfectly seasoned breaded chicken cutlets. A family delight that will not take too long to make either. Tender on the inside, crispy on the outside. With each bite, the bold flavor of parmesan cheese is enhanced with the herbes de Provence.
The West Virginia Daily News
Recipes from Ronee: Cream Cheese Danish
I like this recipe, not only because it’s really good, but these ingredients can all be kept in your fridge or pantry for a long time until you need a quick and easy dessert. Once when my nieces and nephews were visiting, I made an assembly line for them to create these. It did include […] The post Recipes from Ronee: Cream Cheese Danish appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
EatingWell
Easy Sheet-Pan Eggs with Mushrooms & Spinach
Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion; cook, stirring, until light golden, 4 to 5 minutes. Add garlic; cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add mushrooms, thyme and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper; continue cooking and stirring until the vegetables are tender, 5 to 7 minutes more. Stir in spinach and remove from heat.
moneysavingmom.com
Brigette’s $95 Grocery Shopping Post and Weekly Menu Plan for 6
My older sister, Brigette, shares her shopping trips and menu plans every week! You can go HERE to see all of her weekly menu plans and you can go HERE to read all about her family!. Aldi. 2 heads Romaine Lettuce – $5.98. 3 bags frozen Broccoli Florets –...
12tomatoes.com
Italian Tomato Salad
For a quick side dish or appetizer this Italian tomato salad hits the spot. It’s lovely on its own, but it’s also great when spooned over some crusty bread, too. The flavor is fresh and so quick to make that it’s easily a go-to recipe. I love that the ease of preparation for the pay off of flavor you get with this simple dish makes it a really smooth addition to even busy dinners.
Money
Take Dinnertime to the Next Level With the Best Dining Sets Under $200
Dinnertime is one of the most important parts of the day. It’s when families come together to catch up, share stories, and enjoy a delicious meal. But if you’re dining on an old, rickety table, it can be hard to make the experience special. That’s why we’ve found the best dining sets that you can buy for under $200.
Chocolate Chip Oatmeal - Quick Bread 🍞
This bread is amazing with a hot cup of java in the morning, when no-one is up, the house is quiet and peaceful, it's my favorite time of the day. I love making breads, especially quick breads. They aren't as intimidating as breads that require kneading and rising. Don't get me wrong, I try to make those types of breads but I haven't quite mastered the skill or the patience. So until I do, quick breads are where it's at for me! This chocolate chip oatmeal bread is just the right amount of sweet, has a tender crumb thanks to the buttermilk and is moist and delicious. You could always substitute peanut butter or cinnamon chips in place of the chocolate chips. They all taste amazing.... don't ask me how I know...
gordonramsayclub.com
Choco-Buttermilk Cake with Frosting
This choco-buttermilk cake with chocolate frosting is so rich, soft, creamy and very delicious! It is so easy to make, it will take you just 15 minutes to prepare it plus 30 minutes to cook. Surprise your family or friends with this creamy cake and serve with a cup of coffee or ice tea for great enjoyment! Here is the recipe:
Creamy Tuscan Chicken
I love Italian Food, and my Creamy Tuscan Chicken with red bliss potatoes, baby kale, and sundried tomatoes is a delicious restaurant-style dish that is perfect for weeknights or date night.
Chicken Parmigiana, Chicken Parmesan
Chicken parmigiana or chicken parmesan recipe. One of those dishes we are never tired of and cannot get enough of. At least at my house. Chicken breasts, butterflied and pounded, are a treat. You can also use chicken thighs too. Either way, skinless and boneless.
