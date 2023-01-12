Read full article on original website
16-year-old assaults woman, kills man stepping in to helpWestland DailyNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
TN Gov. Lee Announces Inaugural EventsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
vucommodores.com
A Battle to the End in Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Makayla Daniels sank a buzzer-beating 3-point field goal as time expired Monday to lift Arkansas to an 84-81 victory over Vanderbilt women’s basketball at Bud Walton Arena. The shot came just seconds after Marnelle Garraud banked in a 3-pointer to tie the contest for the...
vucommodores.com
Commodores’ Weekend Complete
MIAMI — The No. 20 Vanderbilt women’s tennis team wrapped up play at the Miami Spring Invite on Sunday, taking on No. 3 NC State in singles while also facing top-ranked Texas in doubles. Vanderbilt split the six singles matches against the Wolfpack. Anessa Lee and Amy Stevens...
vucommodores.com
'A Little Fire'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — When the clock hit zero, Jordan Wright turned and slung the ball into the frenzied Vanderbilt student section—a symbolic move of relief and joy after a volatile 40 minutes at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday. Wright scored 17 and was part of a relentless Vandy second-half...
vucommodores.com
Doubles Shine on Day 2 at Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Vanderbilt men’s tennis team picked up three doubles wins to go with a pair of singles victories Sunday on the second day Yale’s Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational. Playing the host Bulldogs, the doubles teams of Nathan Cox and Michael Ross, Jeremie...
vucommodores.com
Track and Field Finishes Strong at Commodore Challenge
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt women’s track and field team scored one first place finish and posted five results that are among the Top 10 in program history during the final day of the Commodore Challenge at the David Williams II Recreation and Wellness Center. Saturday’s success came...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
As they say, Nashville is the capital of Country music and one of the best places in the world for music lovers! However, it has a lot more than music. Nashville is home to brilliant companies, and one of the best companies to work at is Ingram Industries. It is a company that focuses on book distribution and print-on-demand book manufacturing.
travelawaits.com
In-N-Out Burger Is Coming To Tennessee — When You’ll Be Able To Buy Your First Double-Double
The promise of a burger is causing quite a stir in Tennessee. The ever-popular In-N-Out Burger is moving east, bringing one of its headquarters to Middle Tennessee. While typically known for its large presence in the Western United States, In-N-Out Burger is planning on expanding eastward, with a big investment in Tennessee. The family-owned restaurant announced plans to open a corporate hub just south of Nashville in Franklin, Tennessee.
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Nashville, Tn. - Country music isn't the only thing that's big business in Nashville. In addition to the Grand Ole Opry, the metro area is home to a population of more than 2 million residents, as well as a fast-growing economy supported by several diverse industries:
wfxg.com
Greenbrier High School basketball coach arrested after altercation with student
EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Greenbrier High School's head girls basketball coach was arrested Friday after a "physical altercation" during halftime at Friday's game. The district tells FOX54 it happened between a student and coach Zakeya Goldsberry, pictured above. CCSD Police has charged Goldsberry with simple battery and family violence. Goldsberry...
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
In-N-Out Burger opening first Tennessee location, others on the way
California-based burger chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee - establishing its first corporate presence east of Texas. The company announced today plans to establish an eastern corporate hub in Franklin, Tenn., to employ 277. In addition, the chain will open restaurants in the state, with locations in and around Nashville by 2026.
Nashville shooting suspect arrested in Memphis
The suspect in a Nashville shooting investigation has been taken into custody in West Tennessee.
Agents bust Mid-South fraud ring in Sumner County
An alleged Mid-South fraud ring is now out of business thanks to good police work involving the 18th Judicial Drug Task Force (JDTF).
Famous Korean Restaurant Chain Set to Open First Location In Tennessee
Apart from its signature fried chicken wings, drumsticks, and strips, the brand also provides flavorful pan-Asian favorites like kimchi and potstickers. Bonchon, the Korean brand renowned for its specially made tasty hand-brushed fried chicken, has announced the opening of a new location located at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy W, Smyrna TN 37167.
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
whvoradio.com
Man Flown To Hospital After Horse And Buggy Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after a horse and buggy accident on a gravel road just off of Woosley Mount Carmel Road in Christian County Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 1 am the horse and buggy overturned on a hill landing on top of 20-year-old John Stoltzfus. Stoltzfus was treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to a waiting helicopter that took him to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Murfreesboro.
