Norfolk residents want greater police visibility in neighborhoods and commercial areas, survey finds

Norfolk police respond to a shooting in the 7400 block of Fenner Street on August 18, 2022. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

More than three-quarters of Norfolk residents want to see more police in their neighborhoods, according to the results of a survey presented to the City Council this week.

The survey of 900 residents, conducted by research firm ETC Institute, found great support for the prioritization of public safety — with 66% of respondents saying improvement of police services is one of their top-five concerns.

In some categories, respondents were asked to choose three top priorities and rank them. Within the scope of public safety, a majority of residents said one of their most important priorities was “visibility of police in neighborhoods,” with over 78% of survey-takers ranking it in their top three choices. Fifty-five percent of residents ranked visibility of police in commercial or retail areas at a top priority, and 39.6% ranked the ability to engage with police officers in crime prevention as a top priority.

“I just want to point out that residents are saying they want to have the ability to engage with police to prevent crime,” said Esther Campbell, project manager for the survey. “I think that really says a lot about your community and your residents. They want to walk and to be alongside police to make their city a better place.”

The results from Norfolk were compared to other cities with a similar population. Campbell said among a wider cross-section of cities, there has been a decline in satisfaction with public safety services since 2020.

As for successes and weaknesses in the qualify of life category, over half of survey respondents overall said Norfolk was a “good” or “excellent” place to live, work and visit, and 65% said Norfolk was “welcome to everyone.”

But residents were mixed on whether the city was a good place to raise a child or to find affordable housing options. About 51% gave the city a “poor” or “below average” rating for whether or not it is a good place to raise a child. Forty-nine percent rated it as “poor” or “below average” for access to affordable housing.

Falling closely behind public safety as the top priority for the next two years was public schools, with about 60% of respondents naming it in their top five priorities. More than 44% of respondents named code and ordinance enforcement as a needed focus, as well.

Mayor Kenny Alexander said the results of the survey will be used as a blueprint for potential legislation in the future, but conversations will continue into the coming meetings to further dissect the results. Data has also been broken down by ward, meaning that the council can also break down what individual wards prioritized rather than just the city as a whole.

“I think we’ll probably need a work session to just really go through each category,” Alexander said. “The study generates more questions especially on public safety and (street) lighting. We are doing things here (regarding more street lighting), and we are already doing some of the things presented here. That is encouraging that we on the right track, but there are a lot of things that we could do better.”

The survey, conducted in the fall, collected a minimum of 150 responses from each of the city’s five wards. Of survey-takers, 42% were female, 39% were male and 18% did not identify their gender on the survey. About 42% of residents who took the survey identified as white, 31.4% identified as Black or African American, and 20% did not respond. The largest age group represented was 45-64 years old.

In the near future, the city will provide expanded data that came from the survey, including survey comments. It will be available via the city’s Open Data portal.

