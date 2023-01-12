ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth, NJ

Hudson Reporter

First African American woman set to become chief medical officer

Ije Akunyili, is set to make history as the first African American woman to become Chief Medical Officer at the Jersey City Medical Center. “I am grateful for this opportunity, and I look forward to serving the residents of Hudson County and continuing to provide safe, innovative, efficient, and equitable care,” said Akunyili. “It is a true privilege to lead the clinical effort at Jersey City Medical Center and to create sustainable health outcomes for our community.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
beckershospitalreview.com

Walmart opens HIV-focused specialty pharmacy in New Jersey

Walmart opened an HIV-focused specialty pharmacy in Hudson County, N.J., News12 New Jersey reported Jan. 14. The pharmacy features clinical programs, HIV-trained pharmacists, care coordination, healthy lifestyle guidance and emotional support services. It is the first pharmacy of its kind in the Northeast, according to the report.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mayor Armstead Challenges Gov. Phil Murphy on NJ Benefits Plan Cost Increases

LINDEN, NJ - Mayor Derek Armstead shared a letter to Linden residents explaining the New Jersey Health Benefits plan cost increases and how he is challenging Governor Phil Murphy on the issue. A letter to Linden residents and video can be found below: Dear Linden Residents,  There is something critical I need to bring to everyone’s attention.  All residents must be made aware of an egregious New Jersey Health Benefits Plan cost increase set into motion by the Governor’s office in New Jersey. If the current plan is allowed to come into effect, then while state employees will only experience a 3% increase in their...
LINDEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Trailblazer: Mayor Glenn Cunningham

Glenn Cunningham (1943-2004) was the first and only Black to win election for mayor of Jersey City. After serving in the Marines, Cunningham began a 25-year career as a Jersey City police officer. He retired as a captain. Cunningham began his political career in 1975, winning a seat on the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

Two NYU Langone cancer doctors sanctioned by state for ‘inappropriately’ prescribing meds

Two NYU Langone cancer doctors have been sanctioned by the state for “inappropriately” prescribing controlled substances, according to state Department of Health documents. Dr. Tibor Moskovits and Dr. Bruce Raphael allegedly prescribed the medications and failed to maintain proper records for the patients, state records show. In the case of Moskovits, the allegations involved three patients between 2015 and 2017, and for Raphael, the charges concerned one patient between 2014 and 2018, documents show. Raphael, 72, is the site director for NYU Langone’s Perlmutter Cancer Center on East 38th Street. He specializes in blood disorders including anemia and cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Reporter

North Bergen Walmart reopens after $18 million remodeling

The North Bergen Walmart held a grand reopening, or “regrand opening” as they called it on Friday, Jan. 13. The North Bergen Walmart opened on Jan. 28, 2010 and employs thousands of local employees, serving hundreds of thousands of customers. The reopening follows a huge $18 million, seven-month remodeling project that transformed the space.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
hudsontv.com

North Bergen Walmart Debuts HIV-Focused Specialty Pharmacy

Walmart’s first, HIV-focused, specialty pharmacy in Hudson County has opened in North Bergen on Tonnelle Avenue at 88th Street. It is the company’s fourth such pharmacy nationwide and reflects Walmart’s commitment to bringing an end to HIV-AIDS. In addition to providing customers with exceptional services for their...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Upscale kitchen retailer closing a New Jersey store

Williams Sonoma, the pricey kitchenware and home furnishings chain, is closing one of their New Jersey stores. According to NJ.com, the Westfield location is shutting down, apparently because of slow sales. Williams Sonoma has, like many other retailers, been making more money via online sales; over 50% of their revenue...
WESTFIELD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

23 Montclair + BloomfieldNews Stories You Missed This Week

We’re back with another week’s worth of exciting goings-on and news in Essex County. To help you enjoy your weekend and spend less time tracking down the news you’ve missed in the Montclair and greater Essex County + North Jersey area — we’ve done it for you. Among the headlines: Pete Davidson was spotted at Holsten’s in Bloomfield; Montclair scores perfectly on LGBTQ+ inclusivity; Newark Airport resumes operations after FAA outage; and so much more. Keep reading for all the North Jersey news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
TAPinto.net

Union Woman Struck by Postal Truck

UNION, NJ – An elderly woman was struck by a postal truck Monday morning on Tucker Avenue and is in critical condition as of publication time. According to a Union official, a woman in her 80s, was struck as she passed into the path of the postal truck as it was backing up.  She was transferred to University Hospital where she is listed in critical condition. Union police are continuing their investigation. TAPinto Union will provide additional information when it becomes available.
UNION, NJ
94.5 PST

Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure

Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ

