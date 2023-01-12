Read full article on original website
‘The Last of Us’ drowning in acclaim reignites the hatred for ‘Uncharted,’ but Mark Wahlberg in particular
In case you missed it, HBO’s The Last of Us premiered last night, and it’s easy to see why it instantly secured a reputation as the single best-reviewed live-action video game adaptation in history. To be fair, audiences have had to sift though an awful lot of crap...
How old is Ellie in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’ When Ellie was born, explained
With one episode aired and critics having seen some others, HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is a hit and possibly the best take on a video game in another medium. People love the cast; the world is accurate and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie has captured hearts and minds alongside Pedro Pascal’s Joel. Many are wondering how old she is supposed to be and, the answer, as always, is complex.
‘Spider-Man 4’ rumors have fans hyped for what could be the most exciting year of the MCU yet
Just over a year ago, Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters and promised a new era for Tom Holland’s Spidey. In the closing moments of the movie, we saw Peter Parker striking out on his own in Manhattan and taking a back-to-basics approach to crime fighting without Stark tech. Now, if the rumor mill is to be believed, work on Spider-Man 4 is set to begin very soon.
Gina Carano’s new movie labeled ‘too woke’ for some, proving we live in the strangest timeline
Having been relatively quiet by her standards recently, Gina Carano has suddenly decided to dust off her infamously antagonistic Twitter persona to go on something approximating a rampage over the last week or so. After going on an unprompted blocking spree, the former Star Wars star then launched into a...
‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate the return of an icon in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer
With nary a film or the second season of Andor in sight, all eyes are on Disney Plus to deliver the heaviest Star Wars hitter of the year, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing with season three of The Mandalorian, one of the most beloved pieces of content to come out since the original trilogy, and perhaps the streaming service’s flagship original series. We’ve still got a month and change before it lands, but season three’s brand new trailer is more than enough to hold us over until then.
Fans in full agreement a future Oscar-winner’s classic horror comedy holds up as a gory delight
Nothing on this planet will ever come close to leveraging the ethos of the galaxy’s most abominable eldritch masses than the brain of an artist. With that in mind, if you haven’t watched Braindead yet, we recommend you stop reading and take the plunge without paying any mind to the name of the director, and then relieve yourself of the mystery before reveling in the ungodly contrast that this film has with his claim to fame.
These Netflix tweets from 2017 further rub salt in the wound of canceled shows
That did not age well. Some tweets from the official Netflix site have resurfaced and subscribers are now roasting the hell out of the streaming company for the irony. Netflix has recently come under scrutiny from viewers after a long list of canceled shows has left them fuming as well as getting rid of password sharing, and these tweets have become the cherry on the ironic cake.
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
Jeremy Renner returns home from hospital, immediately plugs the latest season of his TV show
In a welcome development for the actor’s fans, Jeremy Renner is back at home after spending an extended period in the ICU following his traumatic accident while clearing snow from around his home. The Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran has kept his spirits up in the meantime, regularly interacting on...
What is the song used in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ opening theme?
Warning: This article contains spoilers from HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ and the PlayStation game. HBO is known for its iconic opening themes, with Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire having some of the best opening themes of all time. The Last of Us has proved to be no different, with a memorable opening song and title sequence.
A star-studded Marvel series you may have no idea is coming could have some serious MCU repercussions
February is set to be a big month for Marvel lovers as it marks the release of the first installment of the MCU’s Phase Five, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And yet there’s a second Marvel production that’s also premiering next month that the majority of fans likely have no idea is on its way. That’s a crying shame as this TV series looks like it has a lot of promise — plus, it could even end up having some major MCU tie-ins.
Why is Ellie so important in ‘The Last of Us?’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of The Last of Us, and the video game of the same name. Whether or not one is familiar with the popular video game, the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us by HBO has been garnering significant buzz ever since it was announced. Now, with the premiere episode of the post-apocalyptic drama pretty much breaking the internet, brand new audiences have been introduced to the harrowing and emotional world of Joel, Ellie, and all the important supporting characters that make up the incredible storyline.
Fans of a 90’s cult thriller are up in arms after its name is invoked in the same breath as ‘Babylon’
Last month, the movie Babylon came out and turned into a box-office bomb. It only served one purpose — adding to Margot Robbie’s disappointing track record of films named after cities (see Amsterdam). So, it is quite understandable when a comparison of the film to an actual hit makes some fans very mad.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ earns comparisons to one of the most infamous unmade movies of all-time
Having grown sick of being viewed as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s palate-cleansing franchise, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is poised to deliver the biggest, boldest, and hopefully finest adventure yet for Paul Rudd’s small scale superhero. As the starting point for Phase Five, the true introduction to big...
The hotly-debated spinoff to a remake that didn’t get a sequel heists Top 10 streaming treasure
As if we needed any more indications that Hollywood’s creative well is running drier than ever, Barbie duo Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling are widely expected to be teaming up for the next installment in the sprawling Ocean’s franchise. The A-list pairing’s descent into the world of the...
Is there anyone in the MCU who would stand a chance against Rick Sanchez?
Rick Sanchez of Dimension C-137 — the mainstream Rick of the AdultSwim animated comedy series Rick and Morty — has often been cited as the “smartest man in the universe” by many an ally and adversary. He’s largely regarded as an anti-hero, generally only helping others when the situation offers him personal gain. Rick is — in no uncertain terms — a mega-genius whose complex inventions, hare-brained schemes and apparent recklessness often put his grandson Morty in mortal danger. Rick is an inventor and inter-dimensional traveler whose IQ, according to research conducted by Express, is “above 300” as “the highest IQ ever recorded was William James Sidis, at 300,” and “if Rick is the smartest man in the world. He is over 300.” That being said, Rick Sanchez is virtually untouchable, even the Citadel of Ricks couldn’t compete with his intelligence. Perhaps one of the only individuals to ever mirror — and sometimes even exceed — Rick’s genius would be the tyrannical dictator known as Evil Morty.
The legendary Jane Fonda convinces everyone that she has been their spirit animal all along
Jane Fonda has always been an icon. The legendary actress, activist, and workout guru has had a long and illustrious career spanning over six decades. With a seemingly innate talent for reinvention, Fonda has kept herself relevant in the public eye throughout all iterations of her career. She has once again proved her likability spans generations after a short interview clip went viral on social media.
Jilted ex-lover Channing Tatum admits he still occasionally calls Marvel about ‘Gambit’
One of the many 20th Century Fox movies to hit the skids when Disney acquired the company was also one of the most hotly-anticipated, with Channing Tatum having spent years trying to desperately drag Gambit out of development hell. While the studio’s X-Men franchise was defined by inconsistency, Tatum has...
‘The Last of Us’ showrunner breaks down that sweet Depeche Mode outro choice
Music streaming services have been the top players in the music industry for the last several years, largely due to their unmatched ability in the realm of accessibility. But, interestingly enough, it’s not those apps that ‘80s music, in particular, has to thank for the resurgences it’s seen.
