Rick Sanchez of Dimension C-137 — the mainstream Rick of the AdultSwim animated comedy series Rick and Morty — has often been cited as the “smartest man in the universe” by many an ally and adversary. He’s largely regarded as an anti-hero, generally only helping others when the situation offers him personal gain. Rick is — in no uncertain terms — a mega-genius whose complex inventions, hare-brained schemes and apparent recklessness often put his grandson Morty in mortal danger. Rick is an inventor and inter-dimensional traveler whose IQ, according to research conducted by Express, is “above 300” as “the highest IQ ever recorded was William James Sidis, at 300,” and “if Rick is the smartest man in the world. He is over 300.” That being said, Rick Sanchez is virtually untouchable, even the Citadel of Ricks couldn’t compete with his intelligence. Perhaps one of the only individuals to ever mirror — and sometimes even exceed — Rick’s genius would be the tyrannical dictator known as Evil Morty.

2 HOURS AGO