How old is Ellie in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us?’ When Ellie was born, explained

With one episode aired and critics having seen some others, HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is a hit and possibly the best take on a video game in another medium. People love the cast; the world is accurate and Bella Ramsey‘s Ellie has captured hearts and minds alongside Pedro Pascal’s Joel. Many are wondering how old she is supposed to be and, the answer, as always, is complex.
‘Spider-Man 4’ rumors have fans hyped for what could be the most exciting year of the MCU yet

Just over a year ago, Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters and promised a new era for Tom Holland’s Spidey. In the closing moments of the movie, we saw Peter Parker striking out on his own in Manhattan and taking a back-to-basics approach to crime fighting without Stark tech. Now, if the rumor mill is to be believed, work on Spider-Man 4 is set to begin very soon.
‘Star Wars’ fans celebrate the return of an icon in ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 trailer

With nary a film or the second season of Andor in sight, all eyes are on Disney Plus to deliver the heaviest Star Wars hitter of the year, and that’s exactly what they’ll be doing with season three of The Mandalorian, one of the most beloved pieces of content to come out since the original trilogy, and perhaps the streaming service’s flagship original series. We’ve still got a month and change before it lands, but season three’s brand new trailer is more than enough to hold us over until then.
Fans in full agreement a future Oscar-winner’s classic horror comedy holds up as a gory delight

Nothing on this planet will ever come close to leveraging the ethos of the galaxy’s most abominable eldritch masses than the brain of an artist. With that in mind, if you haven’t watched Braindead yet, we recommend you stop reading and take the plunge without paying any mind to the name of the director, and then relieve yourself of the mystery before reveling in the ungodly contrast that this film has with his claim to fame.
These Netflix tweets from 2017 further rub salt in the wound of canceled shows

That did not age well. Some tweets from the official Netflix site have resurfaced and subscribers are now roasting the hell out of the streaming company for the irony. Netflix has recently come under scrutiny from viewers after a long list of canceled shows has left them fuming as well as getting rid of password sharing, and these tweets have become the cherry on the ironic cake.
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge

Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
What is the song used in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ opening theme?

Warning: This article contains spoilers from HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ and the PlayStation game. HBO is known for its iconic opening themes, with Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, and The Wire having some of the best opening themes of all time. The Last of Us has proved to be no different, with a memorable opening song and title sequence.
A star-studded Marvel series you may have no idea is coming could have some serious MCU repercussions

February is set to be a big month for Marvel lovers as it marks the release of the first installment of the MCU’s Phase Five, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And yet there’s a second Marvel production that’s also premiering next month that the majority of fans likely have no idea is on its way. That’s a crying shame as this TV series looks like it has a lot of promise — plus, it could even end up having some major MCU tie-ins.
Why is Ellie so important in ‘The Last of Us?’

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the premiere episode of The Last of Us, and the video game of the same name. Whether or not one is familiar with the popular video game, the live-action adaptation of The Last of Us by HBO has been garnering significant buzz ever since it was announced. Now, with the premiere episode of the post-apocalyptic drama pretty much breaking the internet, brand new audiences have been introduced to the harrowing and emotional world of Joel, Ellie, and all the important supporting characters that make up the incredible storyline.
Is there anyone in the MCU who would stand a chance against Rick Sanchez?

Rick Sanchez of Dimension C-137 — the mainstream Rick of the AdultSwim animated comedy series Rick and Morty — has often been cited as the “smartest man in the universe” by many an ally and adversary. He’s largely regarded as an anti-hero, generally only helping others when the situation offers him personal gain. Rick is — in no uncertain terms — a mega-genius whose complex inventions, hare-brained schemes and apparent recklessness often put his grandson Morty in mortal danger. Rick is an inventor and inter-dimensional traveler whose IQ, according to research conducted by Express, is “above 300” as “the highest IQ ever recorded was William James Sidis, at 300,” and “if Rick is the smartest man in the world. He is over 300.” That being said, Rick Sanchez is virtually untouchable, even the Citadel of Ricks couldn’t compete with his intelligence. Perhaps one of the only individuals to ever mirror — and sometimes even exceed — Rick’s genius would be the tyrannical dictator known as Evil Morty.
The legendary Jane Fonda convinces everyone that she has been their spirit animal all along

Jane Fonda has always been an icon. The legendary actress, activist, and workout guru has had a long and illustrious career spanning over six decades. With a seemingly innate talent for reinvention, Fonda has kept herself relevant in the public eye throughout all iterations of her career. She has once again proved her likability spans generations after a short interview clip went viral on social media.
‘The Last of Us’ showrunner breaks down that sweet Depeche Mode outro choice

Music streaming services have been the top players in the music industry for the last several years, largely due to their unmatched ability in the realm of accessibility. But, interestingly enough, it’s not those apps that ‘80s music, in particular, has to thank for the resurgences it’s seen.

