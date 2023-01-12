wow thank you for sharing your story because your right about some people don't have that support system or family network because I would be one of those people who don't have a support system but I learn every day that there are great psychiatrist and counselors and actually I would love to go back to school and be a mental health counselor myself but first take care of my mental health and go from there but I just wanted to say thank you for sharing your story because I hated talking about my suicidal thoughts but then I learned a lot of people have them and it's nothing to be ashamed of so your a real man and human being for coming forward and admitting that you have suicidal thoughts and I'm proud of you and you should be proud of yourself for that
Comments / 2