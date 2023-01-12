ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Comments / 2

Michelle Henke
4d ago

wow thank you for sharing your story because your right about some people don't have that support system or family network because I would be one of those people who don't have a support system but I learn every day that there are great psychiatrist and counselors and actually I would love to go back to school and be a mental health counselor myself but first take care of my mental health and go from there but I just wanted to say thank you for sharing your story because I hated talking about my suicidal thoughts but then I learned a lot of people have them and it's nothing to be ashamed of so your a real man and human being for coming forward and admitting that you have suicidal thoughts and I'm proud of you and you should be proud of yourself for that

2
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin teen survives being shot 3 times in head by boyfriend

RACINE, Wis. – A mother is calling her daughter a walking miracle after she was shot in the head three times by her boyfriend in southeastern Wisconsin.The 14-year-old girl was trying to break up with her boyfriend in Racine, when he pulled the trigger in a "fit of rage."The young girl survived and is recovering. Her mother, Miranda Perales, says the couple was together for more than a year, and she never noticed anything concerning."I bought the kid a Christmas present. You don't know that type of stuff until the mask is unveiled," Perales said. "I did not think that was possible because they're kids. I didn't think evil was in kids."The boyfriend is charged as an adult, and is scheduled to be in court this week.---For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RACINE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-16-23 fdl man critically injured from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound

Fond du Lac police are investigating after a Fond du Lac man was critically injured from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after 9pm Sunday police were called to the 1000 block of Martin Avenue for a report of a gunshot fired in the basement of a home. A 36 year old Fond du Lac man was flown by helicopter to Theda Care Regional Medical Center with critical injuries. The investigation into this incident is at the preliminary stages and remains under active investigation. No further details or information are being released at this time. Police Chief Aaron Goldstein says if you are in a mental health crisis, there are many services and support available. Goldstein says if you know of someone that may be in crisis reach out and help connect that person to the resources they need.
FOND DU LAC, WI
WISN

Friends gather in memory of postal worker shot and killed

MILWAUKEE — Friends and co-workers gathered at Skybox Sports Bar in memory of a Milwaukee postal worker who was shot and killed on the job. Aundre Cross died while on the job in a shooting on Dec. 9 at 65th Street and Lancaster Avenue in Milwaukee. Marc Cobb, a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Missing 5-year-old girl J'mya Hurt found safe

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Missing alert to help find J'mya Hurt has been canceled. Authorities report Hurt was located and is safe. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in finding a critically missing five-year-old girl. J'mya Hurt was last seen wearing a rainbow jacket,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee house shot-up following argument

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m. on North 38th Street just north of Hampton. The bullet shell casings appear to be from a rifle. At least nine holes can be seen in the front of the house, with some through the window. Detectives could be seen using trajectory rods at the house, tools which are used to determine which direction the shots came from. They're also only used when a bullet passes through at least two objects, suggesting the bullets likely went all the way through the interior walls.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Serious crime in Milwaukee down 15%, homicides still trend upwards

MILWAUKEE — Serious crime in Milwaukee is down a combined 15% in 2022. However, one crime category continues to break grim records. Milwaukee registered 214 homicides in 2022. It's up 11% from 2021. "There are some positive trends that emerged in 2022, but I'm not here to celebrate," Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

West Allis drunk driving crash; woman accused, slammed into porch

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Police say a 35-year-old woman from West Allis was arrested for "operating while intoxicated, second offense" after crashing a car into a home near 86th and National early on Sunday, Jan. 15. Officers received a report of a car striking a house around 2:45 a.m. Sunday....
WEST ALLIS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy with Down syndrome abandoned on bus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested a bus driver accused of leaving a child unattended on her bus. The boy never made it to school and was eventually found near Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. His mother hopes for accountability, and it looks like she'll get it, with police referring criminal charges....
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate doesn’t come back from medical appointment, arrest warrant issued

(WFRV) – An arrest warrant was issued for an inmate in Dodge County after she reportedly failed to return from a medical appointment. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office released information about an inmate that never returned from a medical appointment. 27-year-old Jessica Shafter did not come back from the appointment as permitted by per her court-ordered Huber privileges.
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

