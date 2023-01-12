Read full article on original website
What’s new in food: Asheville Restaurant Week returns for 11th year
Asheville Restaurant Week, the annual celebration of local cuisine organized by the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, kicks off its 11th year on Tuesday, Jan. 17. For its 2023 iteration, nearly 40 restaurants will join in on the festivities by offering unique menu specials through Monday, Jan. 23. “When Asheville...
Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry
Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
From Asheville Watchdog: City Council, mayor and staff hold closed-door meetings, sowing distrust
For at least five years, Asheville City Council members have debated and grappled with some of the most pressing issues facing Asheville in regularly scheduled private meetings with city staff — meetings that are outside of public view. In “check-in” sessions, which appear to be structured to avoid the...
Early traffic woes spark updates to Asheville’s trolley system, 1923-24
When it came to the issue of traffic, Asheville Mayor John H. Cathey did not mince words. “I would be willing to allow the Asheville Power and Lights company to operate their cars through the City Hall if it would stop the congestion on Pack Square,” he declared to members of the Civitan Club during a luncheon on Nov. 7, 1923.
Letter: Abortion funds are too dilute
I am quite hopeful that if I give as an individual to Asheville Planned Parenthood, I can recoup my money in a few years in the form of local school tax savings. The trouble is that I’m not sure Asheville Planned Parenthood exists as a nonprofit. The related nonprofits are Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and Carolina Abortion Fund, but Carolina and certainly the South Atlantic are far too dilute (no pun intended) for me to recoup an individual investment in saved local school tax, not being a Cecil, and I have far less to give than to invest due to retirement worries.
Letter: We owe all citizens opportunity for housing
[Regarding “Buncombe Lags on Goals for Resident Well-being,” Dec. 14, Xpress:] Many years ago, I worked in emergency housing in Clearwater, Fla. I saw firsthand the benefits of Section 8 housing. This was not a free ride but oftentimes just the assistance people needed to overcome the sometimes almost impossible hurdles of moving from houseless to housed.
Financial assistance available for septic repairs; deadline Jan. 20
If you’ve been struggling to complete a septic system repair at your home, Buncombe County may be able to help provide grant funding. The Septic Repair Assistance Program (SRP) launched in November of 2022, and Permits & Inspections is still accepting applications through Friday, Jan. 20 to determine if homeowners may qualify. The SRP provides financial assistance to repair failing septic systems of qualifying homeowners who do not meet theincome limit of 80% of Buncombe County Area Median Income($64,250 for a family of four). There is limited time to apply, and if you think you may qualify, please call 250-5360.
