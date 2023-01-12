Zoey 102: Nickelodeon Begins Production on Original Feature YA Movie Starring Jamie Lynn Spears; Set to Debut Exclusively on Paramount+

Read full article on original website
'Zoey 101' Actor Posts Shady Video In Response To Sequel Movie Announcement
Former Zoey 101 star Paul Butcher threw shade at Paramount+'s newly announced Zoey 102 sequel film and at his former TV sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. Paul Butcher has made his feelings about the Zoey 101 sequel, Zoey 102, very clear in a new video in which he throws shade at the film using an iconic The Devil Wears Prada scene.
'1,000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Reveals Shocking Weight Loss Transformation After Months In Rehab
She put in the work! 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her astonishing weight loss transformation after checking into an Ohio rehab facility in late 2021 to work on her eating and alcohol habits. On Tuesday, January 3, Slaton took to TikTok to showcase her new look. The TLC star sported a deep red, v-neck tank top, with fans gushing about her visible weight loss in the comments section. '1,000-LB SISTERS' STAR TAMMY SLATON WARNED SHE'S GOING TO 'DIE' DUE TO HER WEIGHT AFTER SHE 'QUIT BREATHING' IN SHOCKING SNEAK PEEKOne user wrote, "Tammy you are looking good!...
Masterpiece Announces ’Nolly’ Starring Helena Bonham Carter and ‘Magpie Murders’ Followup, Sets ’Tom Jones’ Premiere Date
As part of its Tuesday panel at the Television Critics Association 2023 winter press tour, Masterpiece has announced two new projects including a biographical series about Noele “Nolly” Gordon starring Helena Bonham Carter and “Moonflower Murders,” the follow up project to “Magpie Murders,” are in the works for the network. “Nolly” tells the story of the British soap opera legend whose unceremonious firing from her hit show at the height of her career was front-page news. As one of the most famous faces on British TV in the 1960s and ’70s, Gordon is described as a woman who refused to...
‘Moonflower Murders’ Drama Series Adaptation Set At PBS Masterpiece & BBC
PBS Masterpiece is on board a series adaptation of Anthony Horowitz’s Moonflower Murders, a follow up to its Magpie Murders adaptation. The network will co-produce Moonflower Murders with the BBC. It comes after Magpie Murders aired on the U.S. public broadcaster and BritBox last year. The commission was announced at PBS’ TCA press tour. The book, which is a sequel to Magpie Murders, takes place after that story and focuses on the disappearance of a hotel employee, using a story-within-a-story device. Lesley Manville returns as editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland with Timothy McMullan returning as famous literary detective Atticus Pünd. The series is produced by...
‘Tom Jones’: Masterpiece On PBS Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date
Fans of Ted Lasso‘s Hannah Waddingham may want to check out Tom Jones, Masterpiece’s retelling of Henry Fielding’s novel from Gwyneth Hughes (Vanity Fair). The romantic comedy will air in four parts, Sundays, April 30 – May 21, 2023 at 9pm ET on PBS. Waddingham plays the seductive and vengeful Lady Bellaston, who comes between Tom (Solly McLeod) and Sophia (Sophie Wilde). The story follows Tom, a foundling of uncertain parentage in 18th Century England who falls for an heiress (Wilde). Co-produced by Mammoth Screen, the limited series also stars James Fleet (Bridgerton) as Squire Allworthy, Tom’s warm-hearted adoptive father;...
New ‘M3gan’ Movie Draws Attention To Akela Cooper, One Of The Few Black Women Writing Horror
Akela Cooper of "M3gan" is one of the few Black women writing horror. She's happily opening doors for other Black women writers in the genre. The post New ‘M3gan’ Movie Draws Attention To Akela Cooper, One Of The Few Black Women Writing Horror appeared first on NewsOne.
NCIS: Los Angeles Casts Marilu Henner as Kilbride's Ex-Wife — See First Photos
NCIS: Los Angeles‘ gruff Admiral Kilbride has an ex-wife who is… unforgettable, played as she will be by Marilu Henner. TVLine has learned exclusively that Henner will guest-star in the Sunday, Feb. 26 episode of the high-octane CBS drama as Elizabeth, ex-wife of Gerald McRaney’s Kilbride. In said episode, Elizabeth visits her onetime husband to ask him to think about reconnecting with their son, from whom Hollace is known to be estranged. Henner’s TV credits include, of course, Taxi (for which she earned five career Emmy nominations), Evening Shade, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (where she played mom to Cameron Candace Bure’s...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups' Episode on January 20
Catch a brand new PAW Patrol "Aqua Pups" episode, premiering Friday, January 20, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. (ET/PT), only on Nick Jr. on Nickelodeon!. The PAW Patrol is diving in to a whole new world of adventures, with fin-tastic new friends, including a merpup named Coral, and Merpup magic! But when trouble bubbles up, it's up to these Aqua Pups to save to save Puplantis! PAW Patrol: Aqua Pups, new adventures every Friday all month long during January 2023!
'Henry Danger' to Leave Netflix on January 16
After nearly two years on the platform, the first three seasons of Nickelodeon's hit superhero-themed comedy series Henry Danger will be leaving Netflix in the U.S. on January 16, 2023, our friends over at What's on Netflix are reporting. All five seasons will still be available to stream on Paramount+, the streaming home of Nickelodeon.
The Nick Nick Song Music Video | #DoTheNickNick | Motu Patlu, Chikoo aur Bunty | Armaan Malik Gulzar | Nickelodeon India
The Nick Nick Song Music Video | #DoTheNickNick | Motu Patlu, Chikoo aur Bunty | Armaan Malik Gulzar | Nickelodeon India. No matter your mood, you’ve got Nick by your side – After all, Nick for kids, kids for Nick!. So, put on your dancing shoes and #DoTheNickNick,...
11 Things You NEVER KNEW About Avatar: The Last Airbender 🤯 | Avatar: The Last Airbender
11 Things You NEVER KNEW About Avatar: The Last Airbender 🤯 | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Did YOU know that Avatar: The Last Airbender had countless behind the scenes trivia, easter eggs, and things you may have never known?! What if Toph had been a tall, musular, teenage boy? Or what if Aang had been the last survivor of a technologically advanced situation? Find out these facts, and more, as Nickelodeon takes you through 11 things you NEVER KNEW about Avatar: The Last Airbender.
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol: Grand Prix | Episode 5 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - PAW Patrol: Grand Prix | Episode 5 | Outright Games. Hey Pups 🐾! Ryder’s up for this thrilling challenge on these tracks and he’s on a roll. Will he be the Best Pup Racer 🏆? 🎮 PAWPatrol #PAWPatrolGrandPrix. PAW Patrol: Grand Prix...
Tiny Chef | Lucky Spatula | The Tiny Chef Show
IT'S HAPPENING, YOU GUYS! The Tiny Chef Show has blofficially launched in the UK! Tiny UK fans, head to Nickelodeon, Nick Jr. and Nicktoons to watch all the tasty goodness there. Find out when Tiny Chef is on your screen by heading to https://www.nickjr.co.uk. And stay up to date on...
'Avatar Generations' Artwork Sparks Speculation Over the Next Avatar in the Cycle
Official artwork for the upcoming game Avatar Generations causes fans to speculate if they just revealed the silhouette of the next Earth Avatar. Official artwork from the mobile RPG Avatar Generations may have teased the next Earth Avatar. As reported by Avatar News, an image of a medallion includes the...
First Look | 'Rubble & Crew' Sneak Peek | Nickelodeon
PAW Patrol's Rubble is getting his very own show! Rubble & Crew premieres Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon! Check out a PAWsome first look below!. Nickelodeon and Spin Master are building on the global success of the award-winning top-rated preschool series, PAW Patrol, with the launch of Rubble & Crew, a brand-new animated spinoff centered around fan-favorite character Rubble on Friday, Feb. 3, at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT). Produced by Spin Master Entertainment, Rubble & Crew (26 episodes) follows Rubble and his pup family as they use their awesome construction vehicles to build and repair whatever the town of Builder Cove needs in high-stakes adventures. The series marks the first television spinoff for preschool powerhouse PAW Patrol, which will celebrate its milestone 10th anniversary in 2023. Rubble & Crew will air regularly Fridays at 11:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Nickelodeon and continue to roll out on Nick Jr. channels internationally next year.
The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has announced the fantastic news that Nickelodeon's hit CG-animated Rugrats reboot, live-action comedy series That Girl Lay Lay and Paramount+ Original movie Fantasy Football have received nominations in the 2023 NAACP Image Awards!. In the "Television + Streaming Categories" of...
