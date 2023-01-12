Passengers at Newark airport were among the thousands affected. “Waking up to — we’re in Cleveland and not Newark — that was a little bit alarming,” said Danielle Riley, whose cross-country flight was rerouted from California, grounding astonished passengers in Ohio. An outage in a flight safety program prompted the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning to halt all domestic flights for about 90 minutes, the first time the FAA had ordered a blanket grounding since 9/11. The agency lifted the order at 9 a.m. after it reloaded the computer system and brought it back online. But by then, the damage was done.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO