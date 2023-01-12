ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ Spotlight

FAA computer outage grounds US flights

Passengers at Newark airport were among the thousands affected. “Waking up to — we’re in Cleveland and not Newark — that was a little bit alarming,” said Danielle Riley, whose cross-country flight was rerouted from California, grounding astonished passengers in Ohio. An outage in a flight safety program prompted the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning to halt all domestic flights for about 90 minutes, the first time the FAA had ordered a blanket grounding since 9/11. The agency lifted the order at 9 a.m. after it reloaded the computer system and brought it back online. But by then, the damage was done.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ Spotlight

As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors

Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
BAYONNE, NJ
PIX11

What’s going on with the snow in NYC?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tourcounsel.com

The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
ELIZABETH, NJ
Daily Voice

Did Driver Suffer Medical Episode Before Route 17 Crash?

A driver whose SUV crashed off Route 17 in Paramus might have suffered a medical episode, responders said. Patrons and employees at a Starbucks near Century Road found him unconscious after the GMC Envoy crashed off the southbound highway near Century Road around 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Members of...
PARAMUS, NJ
NJ Spotlight

Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions

Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
PATERSON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey

A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
EDISON, NJ
947wls.com

No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again

The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
CHICAGO, IL
NJ Spotlight

One town acts to ban marijuana businesses

In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
MADISON, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.

 http://www.njspotlight.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy