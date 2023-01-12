Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
FAA computer outage grounds US flights
Passengers at Newark airport were among the thousands affected. “Waking up to — we’re in Cleveland and not Newark — that was a little bit alarming,” said Danielle Riley, whose cross-country flight was rerouted from California, grounding astonished passengers in Ohio. An outage in a flight safety program prompted the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning to halt all domestic flights for about 90 minutes, the first time the FAA had ordered a blanket grounding since 9/11. The agency lifted the order at 9 a.m. after it reloaded the computer system and brought it back online. But by then, the damage was done.
As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors
Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
Person jumps from Bayonne Bridge, prompting large emergency response, sources say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man was pulled from the water after jumping from the Bayonne Bridge on Friday morning, according to sources. The individual was rescued following a search of the waters and taken to an area hospital following the incident, according to preliminary information supplied to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information and a source with knowledge of the incident.
What’s going on with the snow in NYC?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Where’s the snow?!? Whether you’re relieved not to have to shovel or upset to miss out on snowball fights, there’s no question that this winter has been somewhat confusing for people expecting snow accumulation. There’s been less than an inch of snow across New York City so far this season, according […]
tourcounsel.com
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
Did Driver Suffer Medical Episode Before Route 17 Crash?
A driver whose SUV crashed off Route 17 in Paramus might have suffered a medical episode, responders said. Patrons and employees at a Starbucks near Century Road found him unconscious after the GMC Envoy crashed off the southbound highway near Century Road around 9 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15. Members of...
Cost of high-speed internet remains big barrier for low-income, minority families
Project Ready CEO Shennell McCloud discusses results of study on digital access. Handing out laptops and hot-spot devices was a good first step in attempting to close New Jersey’s digital divide. But a new study finds the affordability of high-speed internet access remains the real barrier for families. Newark-based...
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions
Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
Code Blue in Effect for Morristown and Morris County This Weekend
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ - A Code Blue has been issued for Morris County beginning Friday January 13. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 20's tonight, stated the National Weather Service. Warming Center locations can be found at: https://www.nj211.org/njcodeblue
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
Serious Crash Reported On Route 1 Central Jersey
A crash with injuries was reported along Route 1 south in Edison Township, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12 south of Parsonage Road, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. A center lane of three lanes was closed, 511nj.org reports. CHECK BACK...
947wls.com
No Pants Subway Ride is Canceled Again
The No Pants Subway Ride has been canceled again. The event hasn’t taken place since January 2020. Improv Everywhere would host the comedic event in several cities including Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles. It’s just as it sounds, people board the subway with no pants on. Maybe...
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
Newark Man Busted Again After Morris County Chase In Stolen Mercedes, This Time Ramming Cop Car
A Newark man with a laundry list of prior charges involving eluding and burglary yet again tried — and failed — to get away from police after breaking into a home twice, stealing a Mercedes, and ramming a police cruiser, authorities said on Friday, Jan. 13. Tysean Ware,...
CRASH: Woman ODs on LI parkway, responding trooper exposed to opioids; both hospitalized
A Long Island woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly crashed her car on the Wantagh State Parkway while driving high and exposed a trooper to opioids.
NYPD: Garbage truck fatally strikes man on Kings Highway
Officers say the garbage truck driver stayed on the scene, and no charges have been filed at this time.
Video shows NYPD van hitting and killing pedestrian on busy Brooklyn street
Still from surveillance video shows Ronald Smith in the median on Eastern Parkway minutes before he was hit by a police van. Experts say it raises questions about whether the officers were driving safely and followed procedure. [ more › ]
wwnytv.com
Winter storm warning issued in SLC, up to 10 inches of snow expected
(WWNY) - A winter storm warning has been issued for northern St. Lawrence County. It’s in effect from 4 p.m. Thursday until 7 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service expects heavy snow with mixed precipitation during that time. The NWS forecasts 6 to 10 inches of snow and ice...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0