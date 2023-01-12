A little-reported data breach at a marketing email service owned by Intuit is raising concerns about security protocols at its better-known properties such as TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma, The Post has learned. Intuit, a sprawling, publicly traded business-software empire with a market capitalization of $110 billion, admitted last week that 133 accounts using its MailChimp site were hacked. The company did not say who was responsible. While the number of breached accounts is relatively small, many were used by customers who run businesses with hundreds of thousands or even millions of emails on their rosters, according to sources. Last March, MailChimp confirmed...

