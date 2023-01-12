Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Can Barry Silbert Delay the Inevitable?
Bitcoin, after months of laggard movements downward, has seen a notable rally. The largest cryptocurrency by market value is now trading above $20,000. This is significant not only because it's the first meaningful jump since the collapse of the FTX exchange, but also because bitcoin has appreciated by enough to put many crypto mining companies and token holders in profit, according to aGlassnode report.
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Surge Causes Over $500M in Liquidations, Highest in 3 Months
Crypto markets surged to regain the $1 trillion market capitalization mark over the weekend amid signs of bottoming and a record number of short liquidations contributing to the uptick. Nearly $500 million in shorts,...
CoinDesk
Crypto Developers Grew in Numbers Amid Bear Market, VC Firm Electric Capital Says
Blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developers continued to build out their ecosystems in 2022, even in the face of a brutal crypto winter, Electric Capital, a crypto venture capital firm, said in a new report.
CoinDesk
Crypto Lender Vauld Gets Another Extension for Submitting Restructuring Plan: Bloomberg
Cryptocurrency lender Vauld now has until Feb. 28 to present a plan for its restructuring after being granted an extension by a court in Singapore,Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Vauld has received bids from two...
CoinDesk
HashKey Capital Raises $500M for 3rd Crypto Fund
HashKey Capital, the investment arm of financial-services firm HashKey Group, has closed its third fund with $500 million in committed capital. The fund will invest in crypto and blockchain initiatives around the world with a focus on emerging markets.
CoinDesk
Latin American Web3 Infrastructure Provider Parfin Raises $15M
This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Parfin, a Latin American Web3 infrastructure provider, has raised $15...
CoinDesk
Bernstein Says Custody Services Are the Foundation for Institutional Crypto Adoption
Thecollapse of crypto exchange FTX has led to a greater focus on using regulated custodians, and the custody revenue opportunity could grow to $8 billion by 2033 from less than $300 million today, Bernstein said in a research report on Tuesday.
CoinDesk
Binance Will Allow Institutional Investors to Keep Collateral Off the Crypto Exchange
Binance will allow institutional investors to keep their collateralized crypto used for leveraged positions, off the platform. The exchange will enable investors to post collateral with Binance Custody, which will hold the assets off...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Three Arrows' Founders Take Slingshot From Crypto Community
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Crypto market maker Wintermute...
CoinDesk
Davos 2023: Crypto Is Down but Not Out
DAVOS, Switzerland — The crypto industry showed up in force at the World Economic Forum's annual conference in May 2022. Eight months, numerous bankruptcies and a major collapse later, the industry is...
CoinDesk
President Herbert Hoover Saves the Day for a Crypto Bank? Yeah, That’s Weird
Silvergate Bank (SI) started in San Diego in 1988 as asavings and loan association (S&L) when that was all the rage. It's a bank now – for … uh … reasons – that markets itself as a "leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry."
CoinDesk
CBDCs Are the Future of Money, IBM Exec Says
Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have the potential to change payment systems, Shyam Nagarajan, an executive partner at IBM Consulting, said Monday on CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" from the World Economic Forum's annual conference in Davos, Switzerland.
CoinDesk
European Union Postpones MiCA Vote to April
The European Union's landmark crypto legislation, the Markets in Crypto Assets regulation, or MiCA, has been delayed until April because of issues in translating the rules into the 24 official languages in the EU.
CoinDesk
Developers Keep the Candle Burning During Chilly Crypto Winter
Although the ongoing crypto winter has started to feel like an ice age, new data from Web3 developer platform Alchemy suggests that builders are trudging ahead and continuing to deploy on-chain. In its Web3...
CoinDesk
DeFi Protocol Sushi Lays Out 2023 Plans With Focus on DEX and User Experience
The CEO of popular decentralized-finance (DeFi) application Sushi laid out the protocol's 2023 road map with a focus on user experience. He said Sushi will release its decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator in the first quarter.
CoinDesk
Ethereum Startup Obol Labs Raises $12.5M to Decentralize Validators
When Ethereumswitched to proof-of-stake, its new system for processing transactions in September, it handed control of the network from crypto miners to validators. In the midst of the crypto bear market, startup Obol Labs...
TurboTax, QuickBooks owner slammed after MailChimp data breach
A little-reported data breach at a marketing email service owned by Intuit is raising concerns about security protocols at its better-known properties such as TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma, The Post has learned. Intuit, a sprawling, publicly traded business-software empire with a market capitalization of $110 billion, admitted last week that 133 accounts using its MailChimp site were hacked. The company did not say who was responsible. While the number of breached accounts is relatively small, many were used by customers who run businesses with hundreds of thousands or even millions of emails on their rosters, according to sources. Last March, MailChimp confirmed...
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Silvergate Reports Q4 Loss of $1B
Crypto bank Silvergate Capital (SI)reported a net loss of $1 billion for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, compared with a net income of $40.6 million for the third quarter and net income of $18 million for the same period a year earlier.
CoinDesk
China's Digital Yuan Used to Buy Securities for the First Time: Report
The digital yuan, or e-CNY, a token issued by the Bank of China, has been used to buy securities for the first time according to a local reporton Monday. Now investors can use the...
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Tops $21K, Outshines S&P 500, Gold
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, briefly reached the $21,000 mark for the first time since the FTX collapse in early November on Monday in early trading hours. The cryptocurrency has since retreated slightly, and is trading around $20,880. Ether also made gains over the weekend and is trading up 17% over the last seven days. While crypto assets surged on Monday, U.S. futures slipped. European stocks rose.
