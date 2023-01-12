Read full article on original website
Free, walk-in clinics help people who are homeless with addictions
Medication-assisted treatment at two established emergency shelters helps street people right where they live. People who are homeless in New Jersey will soon have immediate access to free medication to treat addiction and support services at walk-in clinics hosted by two established emergency shelters in Passaic and Mercer counties. Through...
NJ support for nurses on strike in New York City
Health care workers in New Jersey are standing in solidarity with more than 7,000 nurses on strike in New York City. The nurses are demanding more pay and better working conditions, including increased staffing. “I have to say this, nurses don’t ever want to go on strike. It’s the last...
One town acts to ban marijuana businesses
In Madison, council set to overturn ordinance that OK'd medical marijuana dispensary, ban others. Despite widespread support for recreational cannabis in New Jersey, dozens of towns have banned related businesses from opening, citing traffic, crime and other quality-of-life concerns. One New Jersey town is looking to go a step further....
Cost of high-speed internet remains big barrier for low-income, minority families
Project Ready CEO Shennell McCloud discusses results of study on digital access. Handing out laptops and hot-spot devices was a good first step in attempting to close New Jersey’s digital divide. But a new study finds the affordability of high-speed internet access remains the real barrier for families. Newark-based...
Expungement clinic works to clear cannabis convictions
If you were busted for weed, a group of lawyers in Newark offered their legal services for free on Friday. The expungement clinic was hosted by legal and racial justice organizations to provide pro bono assistance for anyone with nonviolent cannabis convictions to clear their records. After recreational cannabis became legal in New Jersey last year, hundreds of thousands of criminal convictions involving small amounts of marijuana were automatically expunged. But anyone with a case that involved other charges must go to court to get their record cleared.
Giving back in Paterson on MLK day of service
Toys, care packages, coats and other donations were distributed. Residents in Paterson got some much-needed help Monday, as part of a day of service in honor of the late civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “We just come together, collect a lot of donations, toys, care packages, coats...
As bank branches close in Ocean County, officials fear risks to seniors
Does elimination of teller positions leave people vulnerable to scams, fraud?. It just got a lot harder to find a bank in Ocean County after one-third of the county’s bank branches have closed. Joseph Vicari, county commissioner, says the trend is particularly concerning because the community is home to close to 200,000 seniors, many of whom suffer from mobility issues, visual impairments and cognitive deficiency.
MLK event honors Bergen County pioneer
Gov. Murphy pays tribute to Theodora Smiley Lacey, who worked with Martin Luther King Jr. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, people came to honor an icon on a day dedicated to service in a place where service is a guiding principle. At Community Baptist Church of Englewood’s annual day of service, they filled the room for snack packing, a regular event held by the Center for Food Action.
Quest continues for full-time homeless shelter in Ocean County
The county relies on the temperature-dependent Code Blue program. Ocean County is one of the few counties in New Jersey that doesn’t have a full-time homeless shelter. Finding emergency shelter continues to be a challenge for residents there who face homelessness. The county relies on the Code Blue program.
FAA computer outage grounds US flights
Passengers at Newark airport were among the thousands affected. “Waking up to — we’re in Cleveland and not Newark — that was a little bit alarming,” said Danielle Riley, whose cross-country flight was rerouted from California, grounding astonished passengers in Ohio. An outage in a flight safety program prompted the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday morning to halt all domestic flights for about 90 minutes, the first time the FAA had ordered a blanket grounding since 9/11. The agency lifted the order at 9 a.m. after it reloaded the computer system and brought it back online. But by then, the damage was done.
Homicides decline by 45% in Trenton
Declines in other crimes too, but 20% increase in robberies during 2022. According to the Trenton Police Department, homicides in the city were down 45% in 2022. Mayor Reed Gusciora credited hiring more police officers, launching community street teams and opening a before-and-after school center for at-risk youth for the reduction. But, like other major cities across the country, Trenton saw a 20% increase in robberies during 2022.
Compassionate release at judge’s discretion, NJ’s top court rules
Incapacitated or terminally ill inmates not guaranteed release, severity, circumstances of crimes should be factored in. New Jersey judges have discretion in carrying out the state’s two-year old “compassionate release” law and can keep dying or incapacitated inmates imprisoned, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. But to...
New dispute over Passaic River cleanup threatens more delays
OxyChem says polluters must pay more than they agreed with EPA. There’s a new dispute over who pays for the cleanup of the upper Passaic River, threatening yet another delay in removing or capping a cocktail of contaminants almost 40 years after the federal government made the river and a nearby industrial site part of its Superfund program.
Judges dismiss lawsuits seeking tuition refunds for COVID-19 remote learning
Judges ruled schools were immune to liability because they were acting through an emergency health act. New Jersey college students hoping to get a refund for their pandemic-forced remote learning received a blow from the courts. A state appellate panel last week dismissed lawsuits brought by students from Kean University and Montclair State University seeking tuition refunds after their classes shifted to online-only during spring 2020. They argued the virtual classes deprived them of the education they paid for, and in some cases, the technology or equipment they needed. But the judges sided with the public universities, ruling the schools were immune to any liability because they were acting through an emergency health act ordered by the governor.
Unexplained deaths of whales on beaches lead to call of halt in offshore wind development
Conservationist groups say offshore wind developers using sound-mapping of the ocean may be causing harm. The Biden administration needs to halt development of offshore wind projects until it determines what is causing endangered whales and other mammals to wash ashore dead on beaches in New Jersey and New York, conservationists said Monday.
Maui, a full-time therapy dog, works her charm at children’s hospital
The golden retriever will be helping out at Children’s Specialized Hospital, New Brunswick. She’s the most popular new employee at the Children’s Specialized Hospital in New Brunswick. Golden retriever Maui is the hospital’s new full-time therapy dog and is already earning her keep. Maui will be...
Warehouse opponents step up campaigns
Critics increasingly seek legal redress as towns defend home-rule rights. Public resistance to warehouse sprawl grew with the filing of a new lawsuit against local approval of a major project in West Windsor, as well as developing legal challenges in Robbinsville and Phillipsburg. Opponents in all three locations say they...
Decrease in shootings and homicides in Paterson
Community activist Corey Teague says violent crime is still a major issue. The city of Paterson is experiencing a decline in violent crime. There were 27 homicides and 101 shootings in 2022, which is about a 10% decline from 2020, when the city saw what the mayor called an “epidemic” of gun violence. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh says there are two main reasons for the drop: police taking more than 200 guns off the streets and a partnership with community anti-violence groups. But some members of the community don’t believe the decline in shootings and homicides tells the whole story. Community activist Corey Teague believes a number of incidents may not be included in the city’s count because the crimes are committed by police themselves.
