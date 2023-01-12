Judges ruled schools were immune to liability because they were acting through an emergency health act. New Jersey college students hoping to get a refund for their pandemic-forced remote learning received a blow from the courts. A state appellate panel last week dismissed lawsuits brought by students from Kean University and Montclair State University seeking tuition refunds after their classes shifted to online-only during spring 2020. They argued the virtual classes deprived them of the education they paid for, and in some cases, the technology or equipment they needed. But the judges sided with the public universities, ruling the schools were immune to any liability because they were acting through an emergency health act ordered by the governor.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO