ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wevv.com

EPD: Man uses stun gun on officer before breaking into bystander's garage, grabbing axe

A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he tased an officer during a struggle before breaking into a nearby bystander's garage and arming himself with an axe. An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were patrolling in the area of Fourth Avenue and Florida Street when they saw 43-year-old Robert Medlock riding his bike run a stop sign and fail to signal a turn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Authorities say they've captured an escaped Webster County Jail inmate

An inmate who fled from custody in Webster County, Kentucky, has been recaptured, according to authorities. Police said Tuesday that 45-year-old Richard Harper was arrested after previously escaping from the Webster County Jail. The Kentucky State Police said Harper had been on the run since escaping on Sunday afternoon. The...
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest

The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Vehicle, occupied home hit by gunfire in Evansville

Police are searching for suspects in a recent shooting in Evansville. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Wedeking Avenue off of North Governor Street after a shooting was reported. According to EPD, the 911 caller said they heard gunshots outside their home, and believed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Identity of bicyclist involved in fatal school bus crash released

A bicyclist was killed in Evansville on Tuesday morning after being hit by a school bus. Dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Mary Street and Louisiana Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, a man who was riding...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Coroner identifies Henderson man hit and killed by driver on Highway 41

Authorities have released the identity of the man who was hit and killed by a driver on Sunday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Vanderburgh County coroner's Office identified the victim of the incident as 47-year-old Lucious B. Rogers of Henderson. As we reported, the vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash happened on the Highway 41...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations

Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11...
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Victim of deadly head-on crash in Perry County identified

PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim that died after a head-on collision early Friday evening. Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away. The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken […]
PERRY COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41

Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy