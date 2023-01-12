Read full article on original website
EPD: Man uses stun gun on officer before breaking into bystander's garage, grabbing axe
A man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he tased an officer during a struggle before breaking into a nearby bystander's garage and arming himself with an axe. An officer with the Evansville Police Department says they were patrolling in the area of Fourth Avenue and Florida Street when they saw 43-year-old Robert Medlock riding his bike run a stop sign and fail to signal a turn.
Former owner of addiction counseling center out on $20,000 bond after meth dealing charge
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville who was arrested and charged with dealing meth is out of jail after posting a $20,000 bond. Court records show the $20,000 cash bond was entered on Tuesday. Additionally, court records say Judge Robert Krieg in Gibson County was selected...
EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
Authorities say they've captured an escaped Webster County Jail inmate
An inmate who fled from custody in Webster County, Kentucky, has been recaptured, according to authorities. Police said Tuesday that 45-year-old Richard Harper was arrested after previously escaping from the Webster County Jail. The Kentucky State Police said Harper had been on the run since escaping on Sunday afternoon. The...
Medical Emergency Ends In Drug Arrest
The Evansville Police Department responded to a medical emergency, that ended up with a drug arrest. They arrived to a home in the 5000 block of Stringtown Road on Saturday to take care of a person that had overdosed. While on scene, police came in contact with 34 year old...
Vehicle, occupied home hit by gunfire in Evansville
Police are searching for suspects in a recent shooting in Evansville. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to a home on Wedeking Avenue off of North Governor Street after a shooting was reported. According to EPD, the 911 caller said they heard gunshots outside their home, and believed...
Identity of bicyclist involved in fatal school bus crash released
A bicyclist was killed in Evansville on Tuesday morning after being hit by a school bus. Dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the scene of a crash at the intersection of Mary Street and Louisiana Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday. According to authorities, a man who was riding...
Webster County inmate on the run after escaping from jail, police say
Authorities are looking for an escaped inmate out of Webster County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police tells us 45-year-old Richard Louis Harper is currently on the run after escaping from the Webster County Jail on Sunday. According to KSP, Harper escaped from the jail around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. They...
Dawson Springs man accused of assault, domestic violence after 2 women injured
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Dawson Springs man faces assault and and domestic violence charges after two females were injured with a knife in Caldwell County on Monday, January 9. Trevor Tucker, 33, faces two counts of assault 1st degree and domestic violence. Kentucky State Police Post 2...
UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday in Evansville. Police say 62-year-old Albert Leroy was hit and killed by a school bus while riding a bicycle at Louisiana and Mary Streets. Police say the driver of the bus fully cooperated with...
Coroner identifies Henderson man hit and killed by driver on Highway 41
Authorities have released the identity of the man who was hit and killed by a driver on Sunday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Vanderburgh County coroner's Office identified the victim of the incident as 47-year-old Lucious B. Rogers of Henderson. As we reported, the vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash happened on the Highway 41...
Overdose investigation ends in Henderson drug bust arrest
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police say officers have made an arrest in a drug-related investigation. Law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at the 600 block of 9th Place in Henderson on Saturday. Police say the search warrant originated from an investigation into overdoses within the county. According to HPD, officers found suspected fentanyl, […]
Police: Driver crashes into several cars in Henderson due to medical emergency
Police were at the scene of a crash that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Monday afternoon. The Henderson Police Department said that a driver crashed into several parked cars in the area of 2nd Street and North Main Street around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. According to HPD, the driver suffered...
Police: Morganfield police officer resigns after policy violations
Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Southbound lanes of Twin Bridges reopen after car caught fire. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 7 hours ago. Authorities release identity of driver killed in head-on crash in Perry Co. Updated: 11...
Police looking for 2 people who shot out business window and stole items
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are looking for two people involved in a burglary at an Evansville business. They say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at Crush Vapor and Smoke Shop on North Stockwell Road. Police say the front window of the business was shattered, and officers found a...
Victim of deadly head-on crash in Perry County identified
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Perry County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the victim that died after a head-on collision early Friday evening. Deputies say Carolyn Ann Ross from Morgan City, Louisiana was medically treated after the accident but passed away. The other driver involved was extricated from her SUV and taken […]
UPDATE: Man dead after Muhlenberg County oil well explosion
(WEHT) - Crews with the Greenville Fire Department are on the scene of an oil well explosion in the 2300 block of KY-853.
EPD: Hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lincoln and S. Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say that a hit-and-run occurred at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue on Saturday. Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and South Weinbach Avenue just after 5 p.m. on Saturday in response to a hit-and-run report.
Former owner of addiction counseling center in Evansville accused of selling drugs to clients, police say
The former owner of an addiction counseling center in Evansville is among several people arrested on meth dealing charges after a large amount of drugs were recently seized, according to police. Investigators with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force say they had been conducting surveillance at a home bought by...
HPD: Person hit by vehicle on Highway 41
Henderson firefighters were sent to the 2000 block of Highway 41 for the report of a person that was hit by a vehicle still lying in the road. Dispatch said a tractor-trailer was blocking the road to keep traffic from coming through. HPD asked people to avoid the area while...
