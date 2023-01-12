Read full article on original website
Five-bed thatched cottage with ceiling beams reclaimed from a shipwreck goes on sale for £1.1million
Upper Porthkerry Farm was granted Grade II-listed status in 2004 because it 'retained its character and its thatched roof.'
Oceanfront Hawaii Estate With a 240-Foot Waterfall in the Backyard Sells for $5.75 Million
An oceanfront estate on the Big Island of Hawaii overlooking a dramatic natural waterfall and river sold for $5.75 million on Friday, less than half of its original asking price of $12.5 million in 2020, Mansion Global has learned. The 9.44-acre property was last listed for $9.95 million in February...
A Modern Miami Mansion Sells for $15.4 Million in One of the City’s Biggest Non-Waterfront Deals
A Miami mansion across the street from hedge funder Ken Griffin’s $107 million estate sold last week for $15.424 million, according to The Corcoran Group. Located in the Coconut Grove neighborhood, the 7,720-square-foot modern residence is one of the largest sales ever of non-waterfront property in the city, property records show. It’s also the most expensive deal for a home that’s not on Miami’s oceanfront so far this year.
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 2,500 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.76 Million
This stunning home in Chicago, Illinois, has 2,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Phil Skowron. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Expansive 2,500 SF, 2 bedroom corner unit with sweeping city views from the South, East and West is absolute perfection. The grand entry with its designer wallpaper and arched doorways leads you to the graciously sized living and dining room that is great for entertaining with its dry bar, USB connections at all outlets, window seating and terrace overlooking Michigan Ave. The large eat-in DeGiulio chef's kitchen features a 2nd terrace, SieMatic cabinetry, with additional upper cabinetry all the way up to the ceiling, marble counters, backsplash, integrated SubZero refrigerator, Wolf range with vented hood, Miele dishwasher, and additional SubZero freezer drawers in the newly installed walnut island. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Building residents have exclusive access to The Ritz-Carlton Residences five-star amenities which include: 24-hour door security, 24hr valet, butler, in-home dining and concierge services, The Landmark Club Grand Salon, private theater, billiards lounge, exercise room, private spa salon and treatment room. Two deeded, valet parking spaces are available for extra.
Zillow Just Predicted the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023—and They Might Shock You
New year, new you, and new city, to boot? According to Zillow, the answer is yes. The real-estate platform just released its list of the 10 hottest markets in 2023—and the results might surprise you. Shooting to the very top of the list is Charlotte, North Carolina, which Zillow ranked based on its home value growth and increase in owner-occupied residences. Meanwhile, Cleveland and Pittsburgh received the coveted second and third spots, respectively, because both are high in projections for time on market and new jobs per new home built.
We Have an Update on Fredrik Eklund’s Marriage to Derek Kaplan
While reflecting on 2022, Fredrik commemorated a milestone in his marriage to Derek Kaplan. Fredrik Eklund closes real estate deals with a high leg kick, and he’s closing out 2022 with just as much flair. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles and Million Dollar Listing New York alum reflected...
Chef’s kitchens and walk-in closets are out. Homebuyers now want this, according to Zillow
The COVID-19 pandemic changed our lives in many ways. People began spending more time at home and outdoors. That lifestyle has influenced what homebuyers are looking for. Functional outdoor living space “is the new must-have for 2023 homebuyers,” according to Zillow. Backyards, Zillow, said are mentioned 22% more often in for-sale listings compared to last year “suggesting this once overlooked area will be one of the most sought-after spaces in the coming year.”
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill store
Goodwill may be one of the last places where anyone could possibly find an ancient and priceless Roman bust. But, that is exactly what happened to one woman, Laura Young, who was also an art collector.
Pink’s Hot Dogs, Porto’s Bakery, and In-N-Out Burger: Southern California’s Favorite Casual Food Experiences
The locations of each have attained cult-like status. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, PinksHollywood.com, PortosBakery.com, The San Francisco Business Times, Craves.EverybodyShops.com, and SpoonUniversity.com.
‘A retractable moon roof?’ Home for sale in Nevada has that and much more. Take a look
The fabulous estate is making people say “shut up.”
Russell Westbrook Made Millions in Profit When Selling His Glass-Like Mansion With Gorgeous Modern Touches — See Inside!
Los Angeles Laker Russell Westbrook has already found his new home, but his prior residence just made him a pretty penny. His Brentwood mansion, which he listed for $30 million, sold for $25 million recently — and before you feel too bad for him, the athlete made about a $5 million profit. He and wife Nina Earl purchased the property, which was brand new back in 2018, for $19.8 million.
Southampton, New York, Home With 8,000 Square Feet and Eight Bedrooms Asks $11.95 Million
This stunning home in Southampton, New York, has 8,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Pat Garrity. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The classically presented home has been painstakingly restored and cleverly upgraded to keep pace with a modern lifestyle and features 8000 sq ft of living space over four levels including 8 bedrooms, 8.5 baths and a fully finished basement. Down below is a spacious basement level complete with games room, TV area, full bathroom and wine cellar. Without a doubt one of Southampton's most significant properties, this classic traditional homestead is a local landmark unmatched in grace, style and historic legend. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Living on acreage comes with the advantage of wide open spaces showcasing 20-year-old mature landscaping and plenty of room for all types of entertaining. This resort-style oasis comes complete with a heated 30 X 50 Gunite pool, spa, a bluestone poolside patio and a covered porch, plus there is garaging for two cars with storage above.
My sister and I paid over $25,000 for a 10-day cruise. Look inside our 332-square-foot suite with a walk-in closet and tub.
We stayed in a concierge suite on the luxurious Regent Seven Seas Explorer while cruising around the Mediterranean. Here's what our room was like.
Brooklyn, New York, Home With 1,186 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.2 Million
This exceptional home located in Brooklyn, New York, features 1,186 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michael Shusterman. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The Azure is a newly constructed 10-unit boutique loft building located on the border of historic Clinton Hill and Bed-Stuy at Classon and Myrtle Avenues. A storage unit will transfer with the sale. As you enter the king size bedroom you'll find a large en suite marble tiled bathroom with jacuzzi spa tub, plus ample closet for two, two exposures, and just outside is your private 55 SF balcony sitting high above the tree tops perfect for mellow afternoon reading or bbq-ing your evening dinner. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Pets are welcome. The building includes a shared landscaped garden and common roof terrace with expansive views, and is located near the new Pratt commercial promenade with an abundance of grocery stores - both organic and chain stores, restaurants, cafes, boutiques, etc., and just minutes to restaurant row on Dekalb Avenue.
Luxurious Home with Elevator is Available in Country Club Estates
If you’ve ever wanted a home with its own elevator, this is it. This elegant 5bed, 4.5bath with high-end finishes & an elevator is located in the desirable Country Club Estates subdivision!. Over 1 acre partly-wooded. 2 Primary Ensuite bedrooms DOWNstairs. Spacious elevator for 2nd floor access. 3 oversized...
A 48-Room New Jersey Megamansion That Scores With Basketball Lovers
This 48-room suburban New Jersey megamansion on a sprawling 8-acre spread offers a full indoor basketball court with a locker room—one of two courts. “The most interesting thing is the size of the property itself,” said co-listing agent Joshua Baris, of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury. “Having an 8-acre parcel, especially with all of the outdoor amenities, makes it really unique.”
Michael B. Jordan Is Selling His Los Angeles Modern Farmhouse and the Kitchen Is Something Out of a Dream
Michael B. Jordan has listed one of his two Los Angeles-area homes, and it is truly a home chef and entertainer’s dreams. Not only does the sleek modern farmhouse boast five separate areas designated for gathering over food; the state-of-the-art kitchen is equipped with two islands!. Despite the abundance...
Parking Is Not a Problem at This $25 Million Home Built for a Car Collector
Built for an automotive enthusiast, an Arizona home asking $25 million has a show garage and parking for over 30 cars. The roughly 5-acre property in Paradise Valley is the brainchild of the late car collector Phillips W. Smith, according to listing agent Joan Levinson of Realty One Group. Mr....
Elvis's Derelict Jet Finally Finds Way Out of Desert
A Lockheed JetStar formerly owned by the late Elvis Presley and left to bake in the New Mexico sun for nearly four decades after his death was sold last week in a Florida auction. Lacking its engines and some cockpit instruments, but with its cabin still furnished as Presley had desired, the 1962-vintage aircraft sold for $286,000, including the seller’s commission and other fees.
Eight hotel interiors enriched by decadent jewel tones
Plush velvet upholstery, Moroccan rugs and chinoiserie-style ottomans feature in this lookbook of hotel interiors that use saturated jewel colours to bridge the gap between cosiness and luxury. Shades of ruby red, cobalt blue and emerald can help to create interiors that are rich in depth and dimension, especially when...
