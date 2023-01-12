This stunning home in Southampton, New York, has 8,000 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Pat Garrity. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The classically presented home has been painstakingly restored and cleverly upgraded to keep pace with a modern lifestyle and features 8000 sq ft of living space over four levels including 8 bedrooms, 8.5 baths and a fully finished basement. Down below is a spacious basement level complete with games room, TV area, full bathroom and wine cellar. Without a doubt one of Southampton's most significant properties, this classic traditional homestead is a local landmark unmatched in grace, style and historic legend. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Living on acreage comes with the advantage of wide open spaces showcasing 20-year-old mature landscaping and plenty of room for all types of entertaining. This resort-style oasis comes complete with a heated 30 X 50 Gunite pool, spa, a bluestone poolside patio and a covered porch, plus there is garaging for two cars with storage above.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO