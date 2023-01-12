ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Comments / 17

Delbert Anders
3d ago

they keep saying they do not know how the documents have gotten there does that mean our government does not make people sign for these documents they just up and disappear for whoever wants to take them how do they not know who has these documents they need to look into that also

Reply(2)
4
Deborah Parkins
3d ago

l have lots of questions, would feel better if none of the documents had anything to do with Ukraine considering we have given so much of our tax dollars and weapons still risk a world war...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"

Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
msn.com

Joy Behar admits that Biden’s answer to Doocy on documents ‘did not help him’

"The View" co-host Joy Behar admitted that Joe Biden's comments to Peter Doocy about leaving classified documents near his Corvette this week did not help the president's case. "Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" Doocy asked Thursday. "I'm going to get the chance to speak on...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy