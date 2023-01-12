Read full article on original website
Delbert Anders
3d ago
they keep saying they do not know how the documents have gotten there does that mean our government does not make people sign for these documents they just up and disappear for whoever wants to take them how do they not know who has these documents they need to look into that also
Reply(2)
4
Deborah Parkins
3d ago
l have lots of questions, would feel better if none of the documents had anything to do with Ukraine considering we have given so much of our tax dollars and weapons still risk a world war...
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Related
AdWeek
Sean Hannity Says Under Oath He Doubts Trump and Allies’ Claims About 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud
Immediately after the 2020 presidential election, the most significant narrative promoted by former President Donald Trump and his supporters was that he had actually won the election, and that the results were rigged via Dominion Voting Systems machines in favor of now-President Joe Biden. One of Trump’s most high-profile supporters...
Adam Schiff dragged after ‘Twitter Files’ shows he asked site to suspend journo: ‘Expel Schiff from Congress'
Twitter users erupted on the platform Tuesday after the latest "Twitter Files" thread alleged that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., requested Twitter to suspend journalists.
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
Fresh blow for Trump as judge rules ex-president must face NY fraud trial this fall bump stocks ban
A New York judge said former President Trump faces a lawsuit by the state Attorney General accusing him fraudulently overvaluing his real estate company's assets and own net worth.
“What were they buying?”: Legal experts sound alarm over Kellyanne’s $1M+ deal while at White House
Conservative judicial activist Leonard Leo apparently helped Kellyanne Conway sell her consulting company while she was promoting his list of Supreme Court candidates as a White House senior adviser. Newly revealed financial documents reviewed by government ethics and finance experts show Leo, through one of his dark-money groups, helped finance...
Capitol police admit that Nancy Pelosi’s home didn’t have security review for four years before hammer attack on husband
Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, where her husband was violently attacked in October, last underwent a security review in 2018, Capitol Police have said.US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger told CNN on Tuesday that the agency had not performed an assessment in the last four years. Members of Congress have been pressing Capitol police for answers following the 28 October hammer attack on Mr Pelosi, during which the suspect was looking for the speaker, court documents state. Ms Pelosi was in Washington DC at the time of the violent assault. The chair of the House Administration Committee, California Democrat...
POLITICO
Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.
"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
Trump Jr. lashes out at "The View" for calling his dad a "big liar"
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during the 'Save America' rally at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds on January 29, 2022 in Conroe, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) In a video posted to his Rumble account, Donald Trump Jr. declared that the "whataboutism has begun" in the wake of the discovery of classified documents in a private office belonging to Joe Biden from when he was vice president.
"You didn't answer any question": Fox News host Sean Hannity grills Lauren Boebert over "math"
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attends a House Second Amendment Caucus press conference at the U.S. Capitol on June 08, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As House Republicans continue their political sparring match amid Rep. Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., repeated efforts to secure...
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
msn.com
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Biden Having Classified Files Isn't the 'Real Scandal', Edward Snowden Says
Whistleblowers are punished much more severely than government officials when it comes to obtaining and leaking classified documents, Snowden added.
Jim Jordan's Attempt to Subpoena FBI Branded 'Idiotic' by Legal Expert
The Ohio congressman will reportedly lead a special subcommittee to probe criminal investigations into Donald Trump.
Ex-prosecutor says he noticed something 'interesting' in Donald Trump Jr.'s Jan. 6 testimony
The House January 6 committee has released a new batch of transcripts, including key interviews from members of former President Donald Trump's family and staff. Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti joins CNN's Abby Phillip to discuss what Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony could mean.
Neil Gorsuch Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud
Gorsuch argued in a dissenting opinion on Tuesday that the Supreme Court justices are "not policymakers of last resort."
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Clarence Thomas Faces Fresh Investigation Calls Over 'Spousal Support'
Ginni Thomas told the House January 6 committee that she "never spoke" to her husband about challenges to the 2020 election.
'Afraid of people': Former WH aide believes Trump would never have marched to Capitol
Despite his claims to the contrary, former President Donald Trump likely wouldn't have marched with his supporters to the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot even if he was permitted by his security detail, according to the former chief of staff to the first lady.
msn.com
Joy Behar admits that Biden’s answer to Doocy on documents ‘did not help him’
"The View" co-host Joy Behar admitted that Joe Biden's comments to Peter Doocy about leaving classified documents near his Corvette this week did not help the president's case. "Classified documents next to your Corvette? What were you thinking?" Doocy asked Thursday. "I'm going to get the chance to speak on...
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
125K+
Post
1098M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 17