ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Palmdale City Council passes resolution opposing L.A.'s homeless emergency

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HzMWp_0kCrdzre00

PALMDALE (CNS) - The Palmdale City Council is sending a strong message to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass today by passing a resolution aimed at not using the desert city in northern Los Angeles County as a dumping ground for homeless people.

The Palmdale City Council voted unanimously on a resolution at its meeting on Wednesday night declaring opposition to the city of Los Angeles using emergency powers to create a homeless village in the Palmdale area.

"It's very clear, very concise. It makes the point known without declaring war on the city of Los Angeles," City Councilwoman Andrea Alarcon said at the meeting on Wednesday.

One of the first actions Bass took when she became mayor of Los Angeles was to declare an emergency on homelessness. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors followed by declaring an emergency on homelessness on Tuesday at its meeting. Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath said the decision by the board honors the November mandate from L.A. County voters to, "lead with urgency and transparency to address the homeless crisis in every neighborhood."

The Long Beach City Council is also considering an emergency proclamation on homelessness and approved a declaration on Tuesday night.

Part of the county emergency declaration calls for accelerating the creation of more licensed shelter beds and interim and permanent housing. The Palmdale City Council members are worried their city will be used as a place for shelters for homeless people from other cities in Los Angeles County.

Bass issued a statement following the emergency declaration by the Board of Supervisors stating, "The people of Los Angeles deserve that we urgently and immediately take every possible action to bring unhoused Angelenos indoors, and this declaration will enable us to move faster and unlock every tool possible."

The most recent point-in-time homeless count in 2022 revealed nearly 42,000 homeless people in the city of Los Angeles and more than 69,000 in the county.

Follow KNX News 97.1 FM
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

Comments / 5

Phylicia Braids Rose
4d ago

this is funny cus I was just looking at the "news" an they said the complete opposite saying she didn't wanna dump homeless anywhere lol what a lie

Reply
3
Jorge Carbajal
4d ago

I can see people that got to be let go from their jobs because of different reasons economic, Covid-19 mistakenly closing all business or illnesses yes help them and make them get a job now days there is plenty of jobs if they don't want to work because they get more money from the government STOP NO MORE HELP and the people with drug addictions put them in rehab if they don't clean up put them in jail for disturbing the peace se of them should be in a mental hospital with all this crimes against the good people that aren't able to go out on the street because all the cities are full of criminals that are allowed to rob at will right out on the open with no punishment WHAT ARE YOU GUYS DOING IS SO IRRESPONSIBLE AND DAMAGING TO ALL THE GOOD CITIZENS OF THIS ONCE GOOD OLD USA THAT I LEARN TO LOVE AND RESPECT

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

1 arrested, 2 sought in South L.A. street takeover that left woman dead

A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with the death of a woman during a South Los Angeles takeover on Christmas Day has been arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, police announced Tuesday. Dante Chapple Young was arrested last week and is awaiting extradition back to Los Angeles. The Orange County native faces a murder charge, while […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Why Is the Rain All Going to the Ocean?

Stories of the natural waterways that once flowed in Northeast L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley — but have been mostly cemented over. With our recent heavy rains, some of the analysts suggested that most of the rain just flows to the ocean. In fact, a surprisingly large volume is filling various reservoirs throughout our area, but it is correct that the lion’s share just flows out along the cement ditches to the ocean. Let’s explore this history, and what might be done to save more water, going forward.
PASADENA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles sees record rainfall, more on expected Monday

More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Redondo Beach, CA

Redondo Beach is a city on the coast of Los Angeles County, California, United States. It has a picturesque pier and some of the best surfing in the country. It is well known for its laid-back beach town vibe. You can enjoy sailing, kayaking, playing beach volleyball, fishing, paddle boarding,...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City sharpens resolution on homeless issue

PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it. Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring...
PALMDALE, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena City Hall and many City services will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. – Pasadena Fire and Police Departments will continue to provide patrol, jail, fire, paramedic and all other emergency services. Residents are advised to always call 9-1-1 for life-threatening emergencies. For all other non-emergencies, call (626) 744-4241. The police department’s records section will be closed Monday, Jan. 16, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 17.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

A Home of Their Own in Pasadena

Two Pasadena families are the latest recipients of the San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity’s ‘Expanding the American Dream’ campaign, now moving into its third year. Johnny and Nely currently live in a one-bedroom apartment with their three boys. Nely works at Children’s Hospital and is studying nursing. Johnny is also in school, working towards a degree in social work.
PASADENA, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy