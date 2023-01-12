ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Rep. Bob Morgan on county sheriffs refusal to enforce ban on assault weapons

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
 5 days ago

Illinois State Rep. (58th) Bob Morgan joins Lisa Dent to talk about the Protect Illinois Communities Act, that bans the sale of all assault weapons and magazines, and why he’s disappointed that sheriffs in some counties are refusing to enforce the law.

Comments / 88

Out in the country
4d ago

I guess these people still cannot grasp the fact the term 'assault weapons, assault rifle and assault pistols' are simply made up terms that politicians have latched onto.

Reply(15)
63
shedger43
4d ago

well let me inform Bob Morgan a thing or two. Just because tyrannical Government dreams up a bill and votes to pass it against what the Constitution and the Supreme Court clearly states doesn't make it a law. the Sheriff's can clearly see through the BS and honor there oath of office to uphold the Constitution.

Reply(3)
58
Montye Jolliff
4d ago

too bad too sad. well most if not all of the Sheriff's in the 102 counties have sworn to uphold the law the constitution of the United States of America. Hey tree hugger and snowflakes. it's the constitution that compels them to say that. I bet there are alot of troopers that dont appreciate being threatened by pritzker either regarding their jobs being on the line.

Reply
27
WGN Radio

