NORMAN - The No. 4 Oklahoma women's tennis team notched their third win and shutout of the season with a 7-0 sweep over Wyoming on Tuesday. The Sooners opened the match with a clinched doubles point. No. 22 Layne Sleeth and Alexandra Pisareva held their own at the top court against Sophie Zehender and Ana Fernandez, taking the match 6-1. To secure the opening point, sophomore Emma Staker and freshman Romana Cisovska grabbed the 6-3 victory over Noesjka Brink and Nikol Dobrilova on court three.

NORMAN, OK ・ 7 HOURS AGO