After a big leap to NCAA Division I athletics, St. Thomas has made its latest major move with a plan to build a new arena on campus for the basketball and hockey teams and other events. The St. Paul, Minnesota, school announced Tuesday a record $75 million gift from longtime benefactors Lee and Penny Anderson toward the $175 million project scheduled to be finished by the fall of 2025. The arena will have the Andersons’ names on it and is slated for capacity between 4,000 and 6,000 people, depending on configuration. “When they learned of this opportunity they jumped at it, because they recognized that this is key to our upward trajectory at St. Thomas,” president Rob Vischer said. “They’re obviously huge supporters of our mission.” According to St. Thomas research of publicly known donations, this is the largest monetary gift to a university in Minnesota in history and the ninth-largest in the country designated for college sports. Currently, the Tommies play basketball in a 1,800-seat gym. Their men’s hockey and women’s hockey teams take the ice in a suburban facility about 8 miles off campus that holds 1,000 fans and is shared with prep and youth programs.

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 18 MINUTES AGO