Troy, MI

Clinton Twp. man faces charges after fighting with security officers at Oakland Mall Macy's

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

TROY (WWJ) -- A 38-year-old Clinton Township man is facing assault and battery and other charges following an incident at Oakland Mall last weekend.

According to Troy Police, officers responded at around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, to a report about a man who was fighting with store security after it's alleged he tried to shoplift some items from Macy's.

When police arrived, a loss prevention officer told them that they'd tried to stop the suspect from leaving the store after they saw him trying to conceal merchandise that he had not paid for.

Outside the mall, police found the suspect’s vehicle had been left running in the fire lane.

Inside the car, officers said they found additional stolen merchandise, along with wire clippers and a magnet, narcotics paraphernalia, and suspected crystal meth.

The substance later tested positive as methamphetamine, police said.

The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was arrested at the scene and taken to the Troy Police Lock-Up.

Along with assault and battery, he has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, retail fraud 1st degree, and two counts of possession of a theft detection device.

No serious injuries were reported.

