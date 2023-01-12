ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I’d just like to see the neighborhood get back to where it was,” Camp Hope is shrinking, businesses still affected by nearby crime

SPOKANE, Wash. —If you’ve driven along I-90 or in the East Central Neighborhood, you’ve probably seen fencing and security at Camp Hope, as well as how much smaller the camp has become. At its height, the encampment had over 600 people. Now, less than 200 people call the camp home, and that number continues to drop.  In October, businesses in...
Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home

SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
Spokane Valley to spend $6M of federal funds on affordable housing, homelessness

(The Center Square) -The City of Spokane Valley is investing $6 million in American Rescue plan funds into affordable housing solutions and services to help the homeless stabilize their lives. On Thursday, the city issued a Request for Proposals that outlines the priorities and eligibility for funding from the city’s $16 million share of federal stimulus dollars. Applications for funding are due by Feb. 10 and will be evaluated by the city council in March. ...
Cat dies in home fire near Hangman Creek

SPOKANE, Wash. — A cat died in a fire that broke out at a single-wide manufactured home on South Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon. The Spokane Fire Department says firefighters who first got to the scene saw light smoke coming from the eaves of the home, indicating that the atmosphere inside the home was “dangerously unstable.” Firefighters saw a working...
Hayden Council rejects new development

HAYDEN, Idaho — With a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday at Hayden City Hall, the City Council unanimously denied a zone map amendment that would have paved the way for a subdivision to be developed at Dakota Avenue and Ramsey Road. The Kerr family, which currently owns the property, was hoping...
Cat dies in mobile home fire on Inland Empire Way in Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A cat was killed in a mobile home fire along Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon, according to fire crews on scene. No people were injured. When crews arrived, the front door was locked, and nobody appeared to be home. Firefighters with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were...
Pedestrian V.S. Vehicle Accident in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY - At approximately 6 p.m. a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported to Washington State Police (WSP). The crash occurred near the intersection of Pines Rd and Boone Ave in Spokane Valley. According to WSP the pedestrian has serious injuries. The collision blocked both southbound lanes of Pines...
Spokane Chinese Association hosting 2023 Lunar New Year celebration

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chinese Association is hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year celebration starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday, Jan. 15. This will be a ticketed event featuring traditional Chinese folk dances, Taichi, Chinese Martial Art, Lion Dance, Chinese...
North Spokane Crumbl Cookies set to open Jan. 20

SPOKANE, Wash. – Mark your calendars cookie lovers, Crumbl Cookies is opening its North Spokane location on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit on the corner of Linclon and Division in September, 2022. Now, the company has officially announced its opening day.
Non-emergency phone lines down in Whitman County

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitcom 911 non-emergency lines are down Saturday morning. Whitcom provides emergency dispatching throughout Whitman County. If you have a fire or burglary alarm, that means your alarm company won't be able to notify Whitcom if your alarm goes off. If your alarm does sound this morning,...
Inslee's Office Responds to Criticism Over Proposed Funding Pause for Spokane Freeway Work

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement.
