Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Community gathers to honor fallen nurse, killed while providing at-home careEdy ZooSpokane, WA
Related
“I’d just like to see the neighborhood get back to where it was,” Camp Hope is shrinking, businesses still affected by nearby crime
SPOKANE, Wash. —If you’ve driven along I-90 or in the East Central Neighborhood, you’ve probably seen fencing and security at Camp Hope, as well as how much smaller the camp has become. At its height, the encampment had over 600 people. Now, less than 200 people call the camp home, and that number continues to drop. In October, businesses in...
Cooking mishap leads to home fire in Northtown area
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department says cooking was the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in the Northtown area this past Thursday. SFD responded to reports of a house fire on the 4800 block of North Adams Street (on North Adams Street from West Wabash Avenue and Wellesley Avenue) just after 3:30 p.m. on...
KHQ Right Now
Semi-truck crash, fuel spill closed US-195 overnight, driver swerved to avoid cat in road
COLFAX, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck hauling fuel tipped over and crashed on Highway 195 south of Colfax. The trailer punctured, spilling around 6,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline across the roadway. Accorind to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened when the driver swerved...
KHQ Right Now
Residents temporarily displaced after fire damages north Spokane home
SPOKANE, Wash. - Residents will be displaced for a few days due to smoke damage following a fire at their north Spokane home on Thursday. According to Spokane Fire Department (SFD) firefighters on the scene, the fire was likely sparked when something was left on the stove. Nobody was home at the time of the fire and neighbors called it in.
KHQ Right Now
Smokin Glory BBQ shows off Mac & Cheese at Coeur d'Alene festival
Vendors are showing off at the Coeur d'Alene Mac & Cheese festival downtown today. It's the sixth year of the event, catering to a sellout crowd this year.
Spokane Valley to spend $6M of federal funds on affordable housing, homelessness
(The Center Square) -The City of Spokane Valley is investing $6 million in American Rescue plan funds into affordable housing solutions and services to help the homeless stabilize their lives. On Thursday, the city issued a Request for Proposals that outlines the priorities and eligibility for funding from the city’s $16 million share of federal stimulus dollars. Applications for funding are due by Feb. 10 and will be evaluated by the city council in March. ...
Cat dies in home fire near Hangman Creek
SPOKANE, Wash. — A cat died in a fire that broke out at a single-wide manufactured home on South Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon. The Spokane Fire Department says firefighters who first got to the scene saw light smoke coming from the eaves of the home, indicating that the atmosphere inside the home was “dangerously unstable.” Firefighters saw a working...
WSDOT responds to Gov. Inslee's proposed budget that removes funding for North-South freeway
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) released a statement Friday regarding the potential loss of funding for the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. This comes after Washington Gov. Jay Inslee released his proposed transportation budget for 2023-2027, which did not include funding for the freeway.
Hayden Council rejects new development
HAYDEN, Idaho — With a standing-room-only crowd Tuesday at Hayden City Hall, the City Council unanimously denied a zone map amendment that would have paved the way for a subdivision to be developed at Dakota Avenue and Ramsey Road. The Kerr family, which currently owns the property, was hoping...
Need a new American flag? Swap it out at select BECU locations this Friday
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you have an old, tattered American flag that could use replacing, 4 News Now is partnering with BECU for “The Great American Flag Swap”. Bring your old flag to one of three BECU locations to get a brand new one courtesy of Uncle Sam’s Flag and Gift. Here are the rules for swapping out your flag:...
KHQ Right Now
Cat dies in mobile home fire on Inland Empire Way in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A cat was killed in a mobile home fire along Inland Empire Way Saturday afternoon, according to fire crews on scene. No people were injured. When crews arrived, the front door was locked, and nobody appeared to be home. Firefighters with the Spokane Fire Department (SFD) were...
Pedestrian V.S. Vehicle Accident in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY - At approximately 6 p.m. a vehicle versus pedestrian accident was reported to Washington State Police (WSP). The crash occurred near the intersection of Pines Rd and Boone Ave in Spokane Valley. According to WSP the pedestrian has serious injuries. The collision blocked both southbound lanes of Pines...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Chinese Association hosting 2023 Lunar New Year celebration
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chinese Association is hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year celebration starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday, Jan. 15. This will be a ticketed event featuring traditional Chinese folk dances, Taichi, Chinese Martial Art, Lion Dance, Chinese...
FOX 28 Spokane
North Spokane Crumbl Cookies set to open Jan. 20
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mark your calendars cookie lovers, Crumbl Cookies is opening its North Spokane location on Jan. 20 at 8 a.m. The Utah-based company applied for a building permit on the corner of Linclon and Division in September, 2022. Now, the company has officially announced its opening day.
State inspectors say they'll investigate complaints of watered-down gas in Spokane
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — KREM 2 first reported about a problem at the pump impacting drivers in the Spokane area, who tell us their fuel tanks were filled with gas contaminated with water at a number of gas stations. Since that first report, more people have emailed KREM 2...
KHQ Right Now
Non-emergency phone lines down in Whitman County
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Whitcom 911 non-emergency lines are down Saturday morning. Whitcom provides emergency dispatching throughout Whitman County. If you have a fire or burglary alarm, that means your alarm company won't be able to notify Whitcom if your alarm goes off. If your alarm does sound this morning,...
Drivers say Spokane gas stations pumped out water with their fuel
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 is investigating problems at the pump after people started posting online about how they stopped at the gas station to fill up and ended up with water instead of gas. One of those posters, who shared her warning on Facebook, is Corina Fletcher. She...
Court date today for Spokane County effort to clear homeless camp
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A status conference is scheduled today in a case filed by Spokane County against the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) over a homeless camp off I-90 and Freya. Spokane County filed the lawsuit in October in hopes of clearing the camp. The lawsuit claims...
KREM
Police searching for missing man last seen in Coeur d'Alene Big Lots
Brandon Helbling is 6'1" and weighs 170 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Jan. 3 leaving the Coeur d'Alene Big Lots.
Inslee's Office Responds to Criticism Over Proposed Funding Pause for Spokane Freeway Work
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s office has responded to criticism from Spokane leaders over his proposal to push back the completion of a major freeway project by six years. “This proposal is just the first step in the legislative process, and legislators will similarly develop their own proposal for negotiation and discussion,” said Jaime Smith, executive director of communications, in a written statement.
Comments / 1