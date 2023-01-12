ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Music News

Music Monetization Platform Orfium Acquires Cue Sheet Management Company Soundmouse

Music-tech platform Orfium has officially announced the acquisition of 23-year-old Soundmouse, which claims to have established “the global standard for cue sheet and music reporting.”. Malibu-headquartered Orfium revealed its buyout of London-based Soundmouse today, via a formal release that was emailed to DMN. Led by former Universal Music Group...

Comments / 0

Community Policy