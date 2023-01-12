Florida offers this Lone Star State 4-star OT, schedules first visit

The latest name to confirm a scheduled visit with the Florida Gators is Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) offensive tackle Blake Frazier, according to 247Sports.

Frazier picked up an offer from the Gators last week and quickly made plans for his first trip to the Swamp on Jan. 28. That’s the final weekend of the contact period and Florida’s last chance to host recruits until March. Five-star quarterback commit DJ Lagway will be in town that weekend, so it makes sense to bring in his potential future offensive linemen for a visit.

Penn State is supposed to get him over the coming weekend for a visit and then it’s off to Texas for Frazier, so January will be a very busy month for him. Swamp247 says that offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton have been his main points of contact at Florida.

Vandegrift just won its second-straight state championship, so Frazier is a name well-known to many southern colleges. He holds offers from Auburn, Clemson, Houston, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas A&M among others. He has 16 offers in total.

The 247Sports composite lists Frazier as a four-star recruit ranked No. 238 overall in the class of 2024 and No. 16 among offensive tackles. On3’s individual ranking of Frazier helps boost his composite score a good deal. He’s ranked No. 157 overall by On3 and is their No. 14 offensive tackle in the class.

