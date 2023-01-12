Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers' abortion ask
Republican Wisconsin lawmakers have rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
4th stimulus check update 2023 — Five states paying out between $200 and $1,700 to millions – see if you’re eligible
MILLIONS of Americans will be getting payments ranging from $200 and $1,700. Coloradans who already filed their 2021 tax return by October 17 can expect to get their payments by the end of January. California's Middle-Class Tax Relief payment has been sent out in separate batches since October, and Americans...
8 News Now
Titus revives legislation to ban bump stocks in the US with bipartisan support
Just 11 days after a court ruling struck down a federal ban on bump stocks, U.S. Rep. Dina Titus has reintroduced legislation to outlaw the devices in the United States.
Bar exam critics move to strike testing requirement for USD law grads
On Wednesday, the state’s top judicial official asked lawmakers to refrain from any changes to the bar admission process while a committee studies it. Within hours, a lawmaker vowed to file a bill that would change the bar exam. Rep. Mary Fitzgerald, R-Spearfish, wants University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law graduates to...
Virginia Education Association rallies for public education funding
Public education advocates from across the state gathered at the Capitol Bell Tower in downtown Richmond on Martin Luther King Jr. Day wearing red hats while chanting, “Education is a right, that is why we have to fight.”. The teachers, administrators and representatives rallied for the Strong Schools Strong...
