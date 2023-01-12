Read full article on original website
Obituary: Walter Hellyer
On January 13, 2023, Walter “Corky” Hellyer died peacefully surrounded by family and the love of his life, Jeanne “Jay” Hellyer. Corky will be dearly remembered by Jay, his wife of 66 years; his two children, Brus (Dave) Osborne and Bob (Tora) Hellyer; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Corky, Lettie and Nellie; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Mathias; and the many family members and friends whose lives were lifted by Corky’s resolute humor and warmth.
Obituary: Lawrence N. Hartl
Lawrence “Bear” Hartl, 95, of Sturgeon Bay died at home on January 12, 2023. He was born July 7, 1927, in Antigo, WI to Wenzel and Anna (Wilde) Hartl. On August 20, 1949, he married Kathleen “Katie” Mistlebauer at St. Joseph Church in Sturgeon Bay. She preceded him in death on August 22, 2021. They had been married for 72 years, living at the same address all those years.
