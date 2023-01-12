On January 13, 2023, Walter “Corky” Hellyer died peacefully surrounded by family and the love of his life, Jeanne “Jay” Hellyer. Corky will be dearly remembered by Jay, his wife of 66 years; his two children, Brus (Dave) Osborne and Bob (Tora) Hellyer; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Corky, Lettie and Nellie; six great-grandchildren; sister, Lynn Mathias; and the many family members and friends whose lives were lifted by Corky’s resolute humor and warmth.

DOOR COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO