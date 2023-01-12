ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Aurora police officer promoted three years after caught drunk on the job

By JESSICA GIBBS jessica.gibbs@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zjGqK_0kCrVvyO00
FILE PHOTO AURORA POLICE DEPARTMENT

An Aurora Police Department officer who was demoted for driving drunk on the job, but never fired, has now been promoted — prompting some city leadership to call for changes to the promotional process for police officers.

Officer Nate Meier was discovered drunk and passed out behind the wheel of his police department vehicle while on duty in 2019. More than three years later, Meier has been promoted to the role of detective, as first reported by CBS News Colorado.

He was earning $100,000 as an officer and now makes $110,000 as a detective, a city spokesman said. Meier declined an interview request.

The revelations have stoked ire among city leadership who wanted Meier fired — among them Councilmember Danielle Jurinsky, who vowed to take action during a Thursday morning public safety committee meeting.

“It’s very unfortunate that Nate Meier is still an officer with the Aurora Police Department,” Jurinsky said.

The councilmember disapproved of how the incident was handled back in 2019 and said the right thing for Meier to do is turn down the promotion.

“This is unfortunate, that Nate Meier continues to hold a black eye over this department, and continues to bring shame, but the rules are the rules,” she said.

City leadership will seek to change hiring rules so that promotions like Meier’s can be stopped in the future, Jurinsky said. Current rules “protect this sort of bad behavior, criminal behavior, in the department,” she said.

City attorney Pete Schulte told committee members that the city and commission’s hands are tied.

Meier was not terminated when the incident occurred in 2019 or charged with a DUI. He was demoted from agent to officer, Schulte said.

Civil Service Commission rules state that at least two years must pass from the time an officer receives a disciplinary order, but after that they can seek to become an agent. That process requires they take an exam, Schulte said.

“If you take the test and you perform well, which Agent Meier did, he was third on the list, our charter is very clear,” Schulte said.

The commission sends the police department a certified list of officers who passed the exam, ranking them by their test scores, and then officers from that list are promoted in that order.

“This came up in December with the chief’s office, when they asked for legal advice from us because of the issues that had surrounded Nate Meier,” Schulte said.

The city attorney said “there is nothing that we can do” to prevent Meier from receiving the promotion after passing the tests.

Other states have different rules that do allow officials to deny a promotion, he said. One process is called the “chief bypass.” Under those rules, the chief could skip a person on the certified list of officers up for promotions if the chief had sufficient reason, Schulte said.

Another option is called the “rule of three,” he said. The command staff and chief would take the first three officers on the certified list, pick two to promote and one to deny a promotion, then move on to the next three officers.

Those rule changes would require changing the city charter, he said.

“The city didn’t make any mistakes and the civil service commission didn’t make any mistakes,” he said.

Interim Chief of Police Art Acevedo was not available for an interview, a department spokesman said, who provided a statement from Acevedo echoing Schulte’s comments saying APD could not stop the promotion.

Acevedo met with Meier, “spoke frankly” about his past behavior and about the chief’s future expectations, the statement said.

“To his credit, the employee has taken extensive steps to turn his life around since the DUI incident occurred over three years ago. He has indicated that the experience saved his life. Our department has a robust employee support and wellness program; however, our members now know that alcohol-related offenses will result in termination,” Acevedo said.

Aurora Police has not made any rule or policy changes regarding terminating an officer for alcohol-related offenses, spokesman Joe Moylan said in an email when asked for clarity about Acevedo’s statement. Rather the department has made it “crystal clear” that such behavior won’t be tolerated, he said.

“In other words, if you’re arrested for DUI or are intoxicated on the job, you will lose your job with APD,” Moylan said.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Woman wanted in connection with Greeley murder, other crimes arrested

Greeley police arrested a woman wanted for murder who allegedly went on a crime spree. Police handcuffed 27-year-old Mary Garcia Friday afternoon following a traffic stop in Evans that led to a chase. Marquez abandoned her vehicle at 11th Avenue and 25th Street and tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. Police saif Garcia shot and killed Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street in late November. Police said Marquez is also a suspect in in an armed robbery at a Greeley store the day after Christmas and a home-invasion robbery in Greeley on the first day of the New Year. She was also wanted in an attempted purse snatching in which a gun shot was fired.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police arrest 1 connected to stabbing homicide

Denver Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sanderson Gulch Park on Jan. 14. Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, born Jan. 17, 2000, was arrested in the 1500 block of south Hazel Court after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage. The arrest came 90 minutes...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Crews respond to crash at 25th Ave and Quebec Street in Denver

A two-vehicle crash with injuries was forcing morning traffic to divert north and south of the intersection with Quebec Street and E 25th Avenue on Tuesday morning. Denver Fire Department confirmed crews were on scene of the crash when Copter4 was above the scene. Denver Police Department confirmed two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash when the driver in a vehicle traveling northbound on Quebec likely lost control and went into the oncoming traffic of southbound Quebec causing a crash with a second vehicle. Police told CBS News Colorado the driver of the vehicle going southbound was taken to the hospital to treat a broken leg, and the driver in the vehicle that was going northbound was taken to the hospital for evaluation. The intersections north and south of E 25th Ave on Quebec were blocked as police, fire and EMS responded to the crash. 
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Juvenile suspect in custody following N. Atchison Way homicide, according to DPD

A male juvenile suspect is in custody following a shooting that occurred in a Montbello neighborhood that left a 16-year-old girl dead, according to Denver Police Department. The department issued an announcement late Friday night saying a suspect was in custody for the homicide. DPD says, the suspect is being held in custody for investigation of first-degree murder. Due to the arrestee being a juvenile, additional information about the incident is not available for release, including his name, an arrest affidavit, or a booking photo. Authorities say Denver police officers responded to a shooting on the 4600 block of Peoria on Wednesday around 6:20...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton police release body camera video from September I-25 shooting

By Luke ZarzeckiThornton police have released a video showing the moments before an officer shot a man on Interstate 25 last fall. The video shows several officers responded to 911 calls that the man, later identified as Darylray Lopez, 29, of Denver, was walking on the highway, causing cars to swerve.The video from the Sept. 5, 2022, incident shows an officer approaching Lopez, whose face is blurred out, on the opposite side of the concrete barrier in the middle of the highway that divides traffic. "Do you need help?" the officer asks. "Do you need an ambulance?" The man backs away from the barrier and then turns toward a second officer on the other side of the barrier. The video shows the man approaching with what the officer believes to be a weapon."Put it down!" the officer yells. "Put it down, now! Put the knife down!"The man raises his arms and continues to approach the officer who shoots three times at the man.Read the entire article here.This story is from Colorado Community Media. CBS News Colorado is a newsgathering partner with CCM, a network of two dozen newspapers and online publications serving eight metro-area counties on the Front Range.  
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy