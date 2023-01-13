ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
16 Brides And Grooms Who Honestly Acted Like Spoiled Brats Just Because They Were Getting Married

By Ajani Bazile
 4 days ago

1. This influencer who was getting married and wanted to "pay" the florist by posting pictures of the flowers on their social media pages:

u/PepperBundle / Via reddit.com

2. This person who demanded their bridesmaids sign a contract saying they'd pay a $100 deposit for the wedding:

u/kcs4920 / Via reddit.com

3. This person who called people awful names just because they didn't donate to pay for their wedding:

u/Re-l-Mayer / Via reddit.com

4. This person who needed to borrow a car for their wedding and rejected offers VERY rudely:

u/weezy_latez / Via reddit.com
u/weezy_latez / Via reddit.com

5. This person who thought a baker was an amateur because they couldn't make a a huge last-minute cake:

u/Adora90 / Via reddit.com

6. This person who was looking for a wedding photographer, caterer, and dress designer who could be paid in — you guessed it — exposure!:

u/AntsNMyEyes / Via reddit.com

7. This person who asked basically a stranger to be their bridesmaid because they heard they gave good wedding gifts:

u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com
u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com
u/NothappyJane / Via reddit.com

8. This person who required that their wedding guests purchase expensive wedding gifts:

u/DexOrangeCounty / Via reddit.com

9. This person who told invited guests that they couldn't come to their wedding but still asked for money:

u/juaninazio / Via reddit.com

10. This person who wanted to pay basically nothing for a wedding dress someone was selling:

u/little_jumbo / Via reddit.com

11. This person who wanted guests to pay hundreds of dollars to attend their wedding weekend AND volunteered one of them to cook for everyone:

u/mellybee222 / Via reddit.com

12. This person who had posted these absurd requirements for a wedding photographer:

u/_icaruslives / Via reddit.com

13. This person who wanted their caterers to buy clothes that matched their wedding theme:

u/Caa3098 / Via reddit.com

14. This person who didn't want their friend to get married the same year as them:

u/charliebouncecloud / Via reddit.com

15. This person who was mad at their sister for not wanting to go to a five-day-long bachelorette party and also for asking that her pictures of her daughter wouldn't be put online:

u/TrixxySin / Via reddit.com

16. And lastly, this person who asked someone they hadn't spoken to since HIGH SCHOOL for money for their wedding:

u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

