Bre Tiesi, The Mother Of Nick Cannon's Eighth Child, Praised His Parenting Abilities: "Daddy Showed The F Up For Us"

By Natasha Jokic
 4 days ago

Bre Tiesi revealed what it's like co-parenting with Nick Cannon in an Instagram Q&A earlier this week.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

For context, Bre is the mother of Nick's eighth child , a son named Legendary who was born in July 2022 .

Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Abyss By Abby

However, it doesn't look like the new Selling Sunset and former Wild n' Out cast member is looking to have more kids with the father of 12 — or anyone, for that matter. "I'm one and done, me and Ledgy for life," she wrote in response to one user.

Bre Tiesi / Via instagram.com

As well as saying that she " never " wanted to get married, she continued, "Nick and I dedicate time to work together to be the best versions of us for [our son]. My son will be the most coddled, loved, supported, [and] attended-to child."

Bre Tiesi / Via instagram.com

When further asked about whether she had a "contract pregnancy" or was in a "cult," she continued , "Y’all need help contract pregnancy. I love Nick I love the person he is and the father he is. Make up whatever u want to process and justify the unconventional relationship we ain’t bothered."

Prince Williams / Getty Images

"I couldn't of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us. I couldn't of done it without you. I can't believe he's here," she added in another answer.

Bre Tiesi / Via instagram.com

“I’m far from a single mother I have help and a support system. I truly applaud the women who do not have any help. Let’s also be real that 99% of women do it all and then add on taking care of their spouse."

Bre Tiesi / Via instagram.com

One slightly awkward moment occurred when Bre was confused with LaNisha Cole. "Wrong baby momma," she replied to one person asking about Onyx Ice's name. "But yes Onyx name is gorgeous and so are all the other kids' names."

Bre Tiesi / Via instagram.com

Bre has previously defended Nick after LaNisha appeared to call him out for "fake photo ops" with his kids. Bre wrote on Instagram last month, "Nick always shows up! Always [a] present, happy, consistent, loving parent and an even better person! We love u!"

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The more you know!

