Bre Tiesi, The Mother Of Nick Cannon's Eighth Child, Praised His Parenting Abilities: "Daddy Showed The F Up For Us"

Related
"Lori Harvey Stole My Man": Twitter Had Hilarious Reactions After Damson Idris Posted A Kissing Pic With Lori Harvey
"Lori Harvey really took my man omg."
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Judy Garland's Daughter Liza Minnelli Married The Tin Man's Son From "The Wizard Of Oz," Plus 14 Other Pop Culture Facts
LL Cool J, Will Smith, and Salt-N-Pepa boycotted the Grammys in 1989 because they refused to televise the category for "Best Rap Performance."
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release
Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
Anna Kendrick Opened Up About Finding Texts Of Her Ex Cheating — And Confronting The Other Woman
"It was kind of a relief because you go, 'Oh, you're pathological.'"
20 Hysterical Tweets By Women That Sent Me To An Early Grave
"Really feel like I should have gotten to fuck around a whole lot more for the historic amount of 'finding out' that's happened in my lifespan" —@VeryBadLlama
"People Didn't Like It": Florence Pugh Reflected On Her Relationship With Zach Braff
Florence had faced backlash for dating Zach due to the 20-year age gap between them.
People Are Sharing The Unexpected Signs That They've Aged, And Wow, These Are So Incredibly Relatable
"As a child, I wanted toys, as a teen and young adult, it was clothes, and now, it's furniture and home accessories. I wonder what’s next…"
16 Brides And Grooms Who Honestly Acted Like Spoiled Brats Just Because They Were Getting Married
"I am expecting everyone to spend AT LEAST $400 on the wedding gifts."
Oh My God, I Honestly Feel Sorry For These People Who Are Having The Absolute Worst Week Ever
Now, that's just a shame.
Janelle Monáe Got Real About Identifying As Nonbinary And What It Means To Them
“I’m not this arrogant person that thinks I have all the answers, so I think for me, it’s about making sure I’m also saying to people, ‘Further investigate who you are,’ you know?”
Popculture
Christina Hall Opens up About How She Deals With Online Hate Amid Husband Josh's Former Career Reveal
Christina Hall is opening up about dealing with online hate. The Christina in the Country star, 39, is no stranger to criticism, whether it be over her relationships or parenting decisions, but told PEOPLE in a new interview that the harsh words have less effect on her the older she gets.
23 Unforgivable Things Chipotle Employees Absolutely Hate That You Do And 3 Things They Absolutely Love
Remember all these next time you get a burrito.
Bridesmaid Gets Kicked Out of Wedding for Wearing the Wrong Dress
Bride praised for refusing to give in to bridesmaid’s demands. A bride has received an outpouring of support from online readers after she refused to give in to her bridesmaid’s demands at her wedding.
17 Recent Tinder Interactions That Indicate Dating In 2023 Is Going To Be Quite A Challenge
Even introductions are going rough these days.
BuzzFeed
28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0