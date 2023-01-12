Sub-committee Rejects Library Notification Bill

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A Senate subcomittee rejected a bill Thursday brought by Senator Bill DeSteph (R-Virginia Beach) that would have required school boards to basically come up with clear guidelines for getting written permission from parents when kids withdraw some materials from school libraries. The material in question would have to include depictions of certain sexual acts.

DeSteph says the material would not be allowed to be handed to kids outside a school library, and should not be allowed inside. However, Senator Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) says this is not an issue, as school libraries include age appropriate materials, and libraries are not going around intentionally handing out explicit material.

In other Assembly news, House Democrats again made clear the party will not support a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. House Minority Leader Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) saying the election of Senator-elect Aaron Rouse (D-Virginia Beach) shows Virginians don't want a ban. Rouse's election increased the Democratic majority in the Senate to 22-18.