Virginia State

Sub-committee Rejects Library Notification Bill

 4 days ago

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - A Senate subcomittee rejected a bill Thursday brought by Senator Bill DeSteph (R-Virginia Beach) that would have required school boards to basically come up with clear guidelines for getting written permission from parents when kids withdraw some materials from school libraries. The material in question would have to include depictions of certain sexual acts.

DeSteph says the material would not be allowed to be handed to kids outside a school library, and should not be allowed inside. However, Senator Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) says this is not an issue, as school libraries include age appropriate materials, and libraries are not going around intentionally handing out explicit material.

In other Assembly news, House Democrats again made clear the party will not support a ban on abortion after 15 weeks. House Minority Leader Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) saying the election of Senator-elect Aaron Rouse (D-Virginia Beach) shows Virginians don't want a ban. Rouse's election increased the Democratic majority in the Senate to 22-18.

Related
q101online.com

Bill would allow chiefs to declare curfews

A new proposal before the General Assembly would allow local police chiefs in Virginia to unilaterally declare public curfews. State Bill 1455, put forth by Republican delegate Tommy Norment, would grant the highest-ranking law enforcement officer within a locality – normally the chief of police – the authority to declare up to 24 hours of curfew. This authority would apply if there's an "imminent risk" of a riot. Violations could result in up to 12 months behind bars.
VIRGINIA STATE
publicnewsservice.org

New Report Reviews VA Parole Board Duties, Issues

The Virginia Parole Board has issued a report that outlines its past problems and the steps it could take to rebuild public trust. The work began in 2021, when Governor Glenn Youngkin issued an Executive Order firing the previous parole board and requesting a review of its duties, procedures and administration.
Virginia Mercury

Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads

As Virginia continues to struggle with teacher shortages, lawmakers have proposed a range of bills that aim to address low job satisfaction among public school teachers.  The state's Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission recently found that 10,900 teachers left the workforce ahead of the current school year, while only 7,208 teachers with first-time licenses […] The post Facing teacher shortages, Virginia legislators propose ideas to bring up pay, lighten workloads appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Fight over gun rights continues

RICHMOND – When gun rights enthusiasts Theresa Davis and Phil Minnich made the three-hour road trip from Martinsville to Richmond's Capitol Square on Monday, they had one message they wanted lawmakers to hear. "Virginia needs to be a constitutional carry state," Davis said, referring to legislation that wouldn't...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Va. panel quashes bill allowing murder charges for drug dealers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democrat-led Virginia Senate committee has voted down a bill that would have allowed prosecutors to charge drug dealers with second-degree murder if a user dies of an overdose. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin had thrown his support behind such a measure, highlighting it in a...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state's 'weird' weed laws?

At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond's Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8, which also gets users high but […] The post Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state's 'weird' weed laws? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Youngkin fluffs up Virginia revenue numbers to make political push for tax cuts

Virginia government revenues are running ahead of the Youngkin administration's pessimistic fiscal-year forecast. Naturally, the governor is using this glimmer of good news to make another political push for tax cuts. "This revenue report confirms Virginia remains in a great position to make critical investments this year and lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

$500 Stimulus Payments to Arrive in Virginia in February

$500 in stimulus payments will be arriving in the state of Virginia in February. The payments will be under Virginia's Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity (ARISE) program. In the city of Alexandria in Virginia, 170 residents were selected and notified in December 2022 to receive $500 in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
