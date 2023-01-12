Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said. That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.

