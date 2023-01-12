ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.  The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

32-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue. The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops

Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said.  That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station

NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

Lil Tjay Arrested For Gun Possession En Route To Ice Spice Video Shoot

NYPD arrested Lil Tjay Monday in the Bronx, and now the rapper's in police custody for an alleged weapons violation. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop that Tjay was arrested following a traffic stop in the Bronx, while on his way to film with fellow NYC rapper Ice Spice. We're told officers found a handgun in Tjay's vehicle, and then arrested him.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

71-year-old shot twice in Brooklyn home

NEW YORK - A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run to a dark car, and it speeds off. It happened Sunday night just after 5 p.m. A 71-year-old man was shot was shot in the bottom floor of a home. Many elderly residents live on the street. "The neighborhood here is fantastic and it's very shocking that that happened," one person said. "It's really...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend

THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect charged in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was charged with allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, burning a woman’s face, inside a Brooklyn subway station late last year, police said on Saturday. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was charged on Friday with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack that left the 21-year-old victim with chemical […]
BROOKLYN, NY

