FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD officer shot in arm while patrolling area known for gang activity; 2 suspects still at large
A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
fox5ny.com
32-year-old man shot, killed in Brooklyn: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon. Authorities say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Park Slope near the corner of Dean Street and 4th Avenue. The victim was shot in the abdomen and rushed...
Drunk man busted in NYC subway station with bizarre homemade gun hidden in pants: cops
Police officers tried to help a drunk man at a subway station — and realized he was packing a bizarre-looking homemade rifle in his pants, leading to his arrest over the weekend, police sources said Monday. Melvin Montoya, 37, was found drunk inside the 149th Street–Grand Concourse station in Mott Haven around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, and cops jumped in to aid him, authorities said. That’s when they noticed a long, heavy metal object going down his leg. The officers frisked Montoya — and he allegedly reached for the crudely-made weapon, which the NYPD’s Emergency Service Unit later determined was a gas-operated one-shot rifle, according to police and the sources. Photos of the weird handmade gun obtained by The Post show a long, metal wrench-like device with screws and what appears to be a lever. Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said. He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 15-year-old girl spit on trooper, 2 other teens arrested in brawl at Trumbull Mall
Officers were called to the Main Street shopping center Saturday night due to multiple reports of a large fight.
Brooklyn man, 71, shot in own home during attempted robbery, cops searching for 2 women
A 71-year-old man was shot in the chest in his Brooklyn home on Sunday as two women attempted to rob him, according to police. The women knocked on his door on East 48th Street near Lenox Road in East Flatbush around 5:10 p.m. and demanded cash.
3 men arrested after robbery at LI store: officials
Three men were arrested over the weekend following a robbery at a Long Island store, authorities said.
Police: 11-year-old boy stabbed in Jersey City
An 11-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was stabbed in Jersey City.
TMZ.com
Lil Tjay Arrested For Gun Possession En Route To Ice Spice Video Shoot
NYPD arrested Lil Tjay Monday in the Bronx, and now the rapper's in police custody for an alleged weapons violation. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Hip Hop that Tjay was arrested following a traffic stop in the Bronx, while on his way to film with fellow NYC rapper Ice Spice. We're told officers found a handgun in Tjay's vehicle, and then arrested him.
Trio throws knives at workers while trashing Harlem deli, NYPD video shows
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance. The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some […]
71-year-old shot twice in Brooklyn home
NEW YORK - A 71-year-old man was shot Sunday night inside a home in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, and now police are searching for two women. It happened on East 48th Street. In exclusive video, you can hear a muffled gunshot, followed by another, followed by a third. Then two people run to a dark car, and it speeds off. It happened Sunday night just after 5 p.m. A 71-year-old man was shot was shot in the bottom floor of a home. Many elderly residents live on the street. "The neighborhood here is fantastic and it's very shocking that that happened," one person said. "It's really...
Teen girl found dead near East River in Brooklyn, police say
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A 13-year-old girl was found dead near the shoreline of the East River in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The girl’s body was discovered near Brooklyn Bridge Park and Water Street around 8:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical […]
Bystander shot in the neck during fight in Long Island bar: police
`LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — An innocent bystander was shot in the neck when shots rang out in a Long Island bar early Sunday, police said. The incident unfolded when a gunman threatened a man at the Outfield Pub on Carleton Avenue in East Islip at around 1:10 a.m., authorities said. The suspect pressed the gun […]
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
Police: Woman found dead with injuries to the head in Morris Heights
The body of a 55-year-old woman was found on the street in Morris Heights early Sunday morning, police say.
Woman critically injured in shooting at Long Island bar, suspect at large
A woman was critically injured after a shooting in a Long Island bar early Sunday, authorities said.
NYC Lawyer files lawsuit against NYPD for allegedly withholding critical evidence in license plate arrest
The prominent lawyer who was detained for "criminal mischief" last year after fixing a car's vandalized license plate has filed a lawsuit against the NYPD, claiming the officers are withholding crucial evidence and, absent legal action, may even destroy it.
Man punches woman in mouth at Bronx bodega after calling her anti-gay slur
A woman was assaulted and called anti-gay slurs at a Bronx corner store Friday morning, police said.
Suspect charged in burning woman’s face at Brooklyn subway station: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Georgia woman was charged with allegedly throwing an unknown liquid, burning a woman’s face, inside a Brooklyn subway station late last year, police said on Saturday. Rodlin Gravesande, 33, was charged on Friday with assault in connection with the unprovoked Brooklyn subway attack that left the 21-year-old victim with chemical […]
