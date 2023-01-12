ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’

Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
TheDailyBeast

Jeremy Renner Released From Hospital After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner announced late Monday that he’d been discharged from a Reno hospital, two weeks after he was run over by 14,330-pound snowcat in an accident that sources said “almost” killed him. In response to a tweet about the season premiere of Mayor of Kingstown, the Paramount+ show in which he stars, Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.” It was not clear when exactly Renner had been discharged. Just hours before his tweet, entertainment outlet Radar Online published a report claiming that the Marvel actor’s...

