Jeremy Renner announced late Monday that he’d been discharged from a Reno hospital, two weeks after he was run over by 14,330-pound snowcat in an accident that sources said “almost” killed him. In response to a tweet about the season premiere of Mayor of Kingstown, the Paramount+ show in which he stars, Renner tweeted, “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.” It was not clear when exactly Renner had been discharged. Just hours before his tweet, entertainment outlet Radar Online published a report claiming that the Marvel actor’s...

29 MINUTES AGO