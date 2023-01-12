ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NWSL Expansion Announcement Coming Soon, Commissioner Says

Long-awaited expansion plans will be announced shortly, National Women’s Soccer League Commissioner Jessica Berman said last week before the league held its annual draft at the United Soccer Coaches Convention in Philadelphia. The league plans to add two teams for the 2024 season. Salt Lake City, Utah, is expected...
