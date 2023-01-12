ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Marsh

North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle

A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WILMINGTON, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered

One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet pickup...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WHITEVILLE, NC

