Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
Related
Roger Marsh
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangle
A North Carolina witness at Wilmington reported watching a slow-moving, cigar-shaped object moving at a low altitude at 5:30 p.m. on November 16, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pumping on Wilmington construction site halted after resident ‘blows whistle’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A small hiccup for a Wilmington construction project after a resident called New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington when he noticed something just didn’t look right. Every morning Philip Thompson takes in the view from his balcony but on Wednesday the marsh...
wccbcharlotte.com
North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States
CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Letter details departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re learning new details on the departure of Brunswick County Emergency Management Director, Ed Conrow. Conrow was terminated on October 13th. A dismissal letter dated that day says, “there have been multiple occurrences when Conrow has been out of the office on leave...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for woman missing since Friday
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for a woman who was last seen on Friday. According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, KC Lee Johnson, 27, was last seen near the 1900 block of Tradd Ct. in Wilmington. She’s 5′10″ and weighs about 230 pounds. Johnson has hazel eyes and dark brown, shoulder-length hair and was last seen wearing a grey shirt with gold writing, black leggings and blue slides.
WECT
Three car crash closed three lanes of MLK Jr. Pkwy near Kerr Ave. during evening commute
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three lanes of Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy. were closed after a crash near the intersection with Kerr Ave. early in the evening on Thursday, Jan. 12. A Wilmington Police Department representative confirmed that three cars were involved in the crash. We have not received word...
WECT
Shots fired into Columbus County home Friday morning, investigation underway
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after shots were fired into a home in Whiteville early Friday morning. A spokesperson for the office says deputies responded to a shots fired call on Golf Course Road just after 2 a.m. Friday. A woman called to report gunshots hitting a home.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County man arrested for allegedly raping child
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick County man has been arrested for alleged rape of a child. Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 20-year-old Brian Johnson Flynn Kennedy from Bolivia. Kennedy has been charged with four counts of statutory rape of a...
WECT
Three arrested after THC investigation into two Tabor City tobacco and vape stores
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has announced three arrests after an investigation into THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) levels at two tobacco stores in Tabor City. According to the NCDPS, a complaint was received that teenagers became sick after buying vape products from the two stores....
WECT
Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
columbuscountynews.com
One Hurt in Shooting; Stolen Weapon Recovered
One man was wounded and a second is in custody after a shooting in Whiteville Thursday (today). Brice Pridgen faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injuries. Additional charges are pending, Whiteville Police Chief Doug Ipock said. Bond was set at $25,000.
WECT
Whiteville police investigating fatal stabbing
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Whiteville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing that took place Thursday night, Jan. 12. Police say the incident took place on Radio Station Road. The investigation is ongoing; WECT will add more details as they become available.
WECT
Driver charged with DWI for accident involving motorcycle
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An accident involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on N. Kerr Avenue and Morris Road has resulted in the arrest of 36-year-old Brandon Scot Bennett after troopers determined he was driving impaired. According to the State Highway Patrol, Bennett was driving a white 2011 Chevrolet pickup...
CAUGHT: NC felon arrested for having guns, shooting into building, sheriff says
The Bladen County Sheriff's Office caught a felon who was on the run for charges from a shooting incident in 2022.
WECT
Wilmington man charged with possession with intent to sell crack cocaine after traffic stop
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police arrested 41-year-old Jarvis Johnson on drug charges after a traffic stop at the 700 block of S 16th St. WPD units initiated the traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officers allegedly found 26 grams of crack cocaine, 2 grams of ecstasy, marijuana, and cash...
WECT
One injured, one in custody following shots fired call in Whiteville
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Police responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. and West Lewis St. Officers arrested Brice Pridgen and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill. According to Chief Doug Ipock, additional charges are pending.
WECT
“I refuse to be bullied...” DA addresses party calls to remove him from office
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Jon David is facing animosity from members of his own party in Columbus County and according to the Columbus County GOP they are considering a petition to remove David from office — what basis they would have to remove him is yet to be seen.
Comments / 0