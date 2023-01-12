Read full article on original website
Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project
Harrison, NJ – One woman was killed and another injured in a double stabbing that occurred early Tuesday morning in Hoboken. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Harrison Police Department, the incident took place at around 1:45 am on Tuesday. Police reported the attack occurred inside the Harrison Gardens apartment complex, a public housing project managed by the Harrison Housing Authority. Police arrived at the scene in the area of Harrison Avenue to find two women had been stabbed. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim was treated for her injuries. At The post Woman killed in double stabbing at North Jersey housing project appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Police are seeking a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a ‘lewd act’ in the presence of a 21-year-old female subway passenger. The incident happened inside the Utica Avenue subway station in Brooklyn on Christmas Eve. Today, police released a photo of the suspect, who is still at large. After exposing himself, the suspect fled the station. The post NYPD seeking man wanted for act of lewdness inside Utica Avenue subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
hudsoncountyview.com
Feds: Jersey City attorney indicted for defrauding clients out of over $2 million
Longtime Jersey City attorney James Lisa has been indicted for defrauding clients out of over $2 million, dating back to a case that began in 2014, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. James R. Lisa, 67, of Jersey City, is charged by indictment with three counts of wire fraud and four...
New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams
Jennie Taer on January 16, 2023 NEW YORK, NY – During a visit to El Paso, Texas, over the weekend, Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams stated that his city had “no room” for illegal immigrants. A news conference held in the border city Sunday by Adams stressed the misinformation spreading that illegal migrants can obtain housing and employment in New York City. In the past, the Mayor of New York City has expressed concern over the increase in illegal migrants arriving on transports sent by Republican Governor Greg Abbott, Democratic El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser, and Democratic Governor The post New York City has no room for illegal immigrants says Mayor Adams appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYC cop shot in the Bronx early Tuesday morning
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City police officer was shot early Tuesday morning in the Bronx while patrolling in the East Tremont section of the city. The officer, along with a second uninjured officer, was driving in a marked NYPD cruiser in the area of East 183rd Street and Prospect Avenue when they witnessed two men standing on a nearby corner. As the officers approached the corner in their vehicle, one of the suspects began firing at the officers inside their car. The two NYPD officers returned fire. One was struck in the arm. He was treated at The post NYC cop shot in the Bronx early Tuesday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident
NEW YORK, NY – 56-year-old Bronx resident Anthony Johnson has been arrested and charged with murder for an October stabbing incident aboard an MTA bus on East 149th Street. According to police, at around 10:30 pm on October 9, Johnson stabbed a man aboard the MTA BX19 near the intersection of East 149th Street and Gerard Avenue. Detectives with the city’s 44th Precinct tied Johnson to the incident where a dispute between himself and two others escalated. He then stabbed the 55-year–old man multiple times. A female victim was uninjured in the attack. The victim was taken to NYC Health The post Bronx man charged with murder in MTA stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police
NEW YORK, NY – Police on Staten Island late Monday night announced they are searching for 12-year-old Ariyah Garcia-Smith. Detectives with the 121st Precinct said Garcia-Smith left her home at 3 pm and never returned. Now police and her family are concerned for her safety. As of 11:30 pm on Monday, she is still missing. She was last seen at her home on Wright Avenue in Staten Island. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a red bubble jacket, and black glasses. Anyone with information The post Staten Island 12-year-old feared missing, police appeared first on Shore News Network.
Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault
NEW YORK, NY – A Queens man has been arrested and charged with an assault and hate crime for an attack that happened in Midtown Manhattan on New Year’s Eve. The incident took place just blocks south of Times Square at the intersection of Avenue of the Americas and West 33 Street According to police, at around 3:15 pm, Christopher McCormack, 56, approached a woman near Greeley Square Park, and without provocation, pushed a 56-year-old Asian woman to the ground forcibly. McCormack was shouting anti-Asian statements during the assault. He fled the scene, but was captured on Sunday at a The post Suspected arrested in New Year’s Eve Midtown Manhattan anti-Asian hate crime, assault appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
Citizen complaint leads to DWI arrest in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – An Essex County woman was arrested after a citizen reported a possible intoxicated driver on Route 46 in Denville Township Friday night, according to police. On Jan. 13, at around 10:52 p.m., police received a 9-1-1 call for a possible intoxicated driver on...
NYPD seeking public’s assistance finding thieves who stole $300,000 from armored car
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has released more photos of the suspects wanted for a $300,000 armored car heist in Sunset park last week. Three suspects wanted in connection with the brazen broad daylight heist have yet to be captured. Three men coordinated the robbery of a Brinks armored car outside Chase bank on 8th Avenue in Sunset Park last Friday in broad daylight. The robbery occurred at 1 pm when a Brinks employee was making a money drop at the bank and one of the three suspects distracted the employee by asking for directions. The post NYPD seeking public’s assistance finding thieves who stole $300,000 from armored car appeared first on Shore News Network.
80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station
NEW YORK, NY – An 80-year-old man was assaulted and robbed inside a Brooklyn subway station on Sunday. According to police, a black male approached the elderly male inside the Pitkin Avenue and Euclid Avenue station at around 7:30 pm. The suspect sprayed the man in the face with an unknown liquid, then choked him while forcibly robbing the man of his belongings. The suspect fled in an unknown direction. Detectives with the NYPD’s 75th Precinct are asking the public for assistance in identifying the suspect who is still at large. If you have information, you can call 800-577-TIPS. The post 80-year-old man choked and robbed inside NYC subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Shooting suspect arrested in Howell
HOWELL TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police investigating a shooting incident in Howell Township have arrested one suspect, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. It was reported that a homeowner heard his car alarm going off, and upon investigation, he saw a group of people running from his vehicle to another vehicle. The man believed his car was being stolen, so he fired several shots in the direction of the suspects. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting that took place early Sunday morning in the Ramtown section of town. The man’s name was not released. The post Shooting suspect arrested in Howell appeared first on Shore News Network.
Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – Two New York City pill pushers were arrested in Brick Township, New Jersey on Thursday after the DEA, coordinating with the Brick Township Police Department, followed their trail to the Jersey Shore. According to the Brick Township Police Department, officers acted on information they received from the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) regarding prescription fraud. “According to the DEA, there is a small group traveling throughout New Jersey and beyond, targeting pharmacies for prescription fraud,” the department said. “Through investigative measures, Briar Mill Pharmacy was believed to be the next target. After speaking to the pharmacy directly, The post Two New York City drug dealers caught targeting local pharmacy for prescription drugs appeared first on Shore News Network.
Cocaine Distribution Lands Jersey City Man in Prison for 51 Months
NEWARK, NJ - A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jerome Powell previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Powell, and others, agreed to possess and distribute narcotics in Jersey City between August 2019 and Feb. 2, 2020. Upon his arrest, Powell had 400 vials of cocaine in his pocket. Powell was additionally sentenced to three years of supervised release.
NYPD officer shot in arm while patrolling area known for gang activity; 2 suspects still at large
A police officer was shot in the arm in the East Tremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday morning.
Police search for woman who snatched Brooklyn commuter's purse, punched her in face
Police are searching for a woman who punched a 26-year-old woman in a Brooklyn subway station after robbing her last month. The attacker approached the woman on a southbound F train and snatched her purse around 10:35 p.m., according to officials.
17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in the Bronx are searching for Shirly Nahomy Sambula-Blanco, a 17-year-old girl who has been reported missing, last seen leaving her home Saturday afternoon. She left her University Avenue home on Saturday and her family has not heard from her since. She is described as a female, approximately 5’6″ tall, weighing 115 lbs., with brown eyes and black braided hair. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The post 17-year-old reported missing in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD school crossing guard accused of biting ex-girlfriend
THE BRONX (PIX11) — An NYPD school crossing guard is accused of punching and biting her ex-girlfriend during a domestic dispute in the Bronx Friday night, police said. Janet Eury, 34, was arrested and charged with assault and harassment, police said. The incident occurred at around 8:20 p.m. in an unknown location, police said. Eury […]
Man set his car on fire in residential N.J. neighborhood, officials say
A Little Ferry man was arrested over the weekend for setting his car on fire in a residential neighborhood in the borough, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. On Saturday, officers from the Little Ferry police and fire departments responded to a 911 call shortly after 9:30 p.m....
Newark police investigating home invasion
NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are investigating a home invasion in the Weequahic section of the city that took place this weekend. In connection with a home invasion that occurred on Saturday, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé requests the public’s assistance in locating the suspect vehicle which was captured on surveillance video. A white Land Rover with a black top was parked in the 300 block of Lyons Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. One male suspect exited the vehicle, while another male remained inside. After leaving, the male may have forced his way into a residence, as The post Newark police investigating home invasion appeared first on Shore News Network.
