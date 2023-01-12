21. Gray-crowned Rosy-Finch

Set in the American West, Zane Grey solidified the symbols associated with the West in the minds of American readers. These images provided the imagery that inspired many plots and American folklore stories. "The Man of the Forest" is an exciting story about a protagonist who saves a rancher's niece after he overhears a plot to kidnap her. During its publication, Grey was traveling and going on outdoor excursions frequently. He often contributed to Outdoor Life magazine, which may explain why his connection with the wild manifested itself vividly in his work.

