96.1 The Breeze

torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Nick Davis

People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.
Madison Cates

Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Madison Cates

Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon

All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
InsideHook

Mad About Misleading Car Fees? The FTC Is, Too.

As with any major purchase, looking into buying a car requires no small amount of research. But as countless car and truck buyers can attest, what you expect a vehicle to cost and what it actually costs can be two very different things. That can include anything from destination charges to more nebulous fees — all of which have led to frustration and anger as a car or truck buyer realizes that they’re about to pay significantly more than they’d expected.
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Walmart Scam Is Stealing Money From New Yorkers

A new year has brought with it a new scam and this one is linked to Walmart and has been impacting New Yorkers. Several listeners have reached out to Townsquare Media to confirm whether or not the text they received about a $500 gift card from Walmart is legitimate. It is not. As a matter of fact, many New Yorkers have been receiving text messages claiming to be from Walmart in which they're offered a $500 gift card to the retailer for only $2.00 but it's all a scam.
insideevs.com

CNBC Looks At How Rivian Electric Van Has Changed Amazon Deliveries

Working as an Amazon delivery driver has become a whole lot better for those who are now behind the wheel of a Rivian-made delivery van. We’ve seen some videos from drivers themselves showing off the EDV’s multitude of unique features, but now they have caught the attention of CNBC, which followed one driver around to see what it’s like to operate one of these EVs for a day.
BBC

Warning after Amazon customer sent dog food instead of iPhone

Consumers are being warned to film themselves opening Amazon deliveries after a Salisbury man's £1,300 iPhone was switched for a packet of dog food. Ian Burton bought the phone on 4 December to replace his daughter's device but received a packet of Naturo. The online retail giant initially refused...
