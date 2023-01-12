ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

basketballinsiders.com

Maine Gambling Control Unit publishes proposed sports betting rules

The state of Maine got a step closer to legalized sports betting after the Maine Gambling Control Unit published the proposed rules ahead of a public hearing for the rules on January 31st. Local news sources are suggesting the timeline set out by Maine Gambling Control Unit Executive Director Milton...
MAINE STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC

Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
basketballinsiders.com

Texas could push for legalized casino and sports betting in 2023

Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado has filed a resolution seeking to legalize a limited number of resorts and facilities to offer casino and sports betting in Texas. The proposed law is Senate Joint Resolution 17 and would need two-thirds support by the state legislature to allow the Texan public to vote on it. The legislative session for 2023 got underway on January 10th.
TEXAS STATE
basketballinsiders.com

Indiana receives $21.5m in sports wagering tax for 2022

Reporting for December has revealed the state of Indiana received $21,578,223 in sports wagering tax for 2022. This shows a 34.4% increase year-on-year, up from $16,053,010 received in 2021. The effective tax rate on GGR in Indiana is 9.5% which is on the lower side compared to the majority other...
INDIANA STATE
NBC 29 News

Virginia Poultry Federation president speaks on rise in egg prices

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent months, egg prices have risen quite a bit. The high prices you’re seeing at the grocery store really boil down to a few different factors. “Feed prices are high, fuel, labor costs, and this is nothing really unique to the egg industry. It’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Mega Millions jackpot run ends; one $10k winner in Virginia in Friday’s drawing

Although the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $28.9 million in profit.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit-and-run, with a Tuesday morning news conference (streamed atop this story). Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins in September. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022 on Route...
VIRGINIA STATE

