basketballinsiders.com
Maine Gambling Control Unit publishes proposed sports betting rules
The state of Maine got a step closer to legalized sports betting after the Maine Gambling Control Unit published the proposed rules ahead of a public hearing for the rules on January 31st. Local news sources are suggesting the timeline set out by Maine Gambling Control Unit Executive Director Milton...
NBC 29 News
Virginia to set more staffing standards for nursing homes
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 4,000 people in Virginia living in nursing homes have died from the virus. At this time, cases are still up, but deaths from the virus are not. Debbi Taylor is Virginia’s AARP state legislative specialist. She says...
Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury will take a look at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session. House Bill 2162: Eliminating tax exemptions for the United Daughters of the Confederacy This legislation, from House […] The post Three interesting bills of the week: declawing cats, antidepressants and the UDC appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
basketballinsiders.com
Texas could push for legalized casino and sports betting in 2023
Democratic Senator Carol Alvarado has filed a resolution seeking to legalize a limited number of resorts and facilities to offer casino and sports betting in Texas. The proposed law is Senate Joint Resolution 17 and would need two-thirds support by the state legislature to allow the Texan public to vote on it. The legislative session for 2023 got underway on January 10th.
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Virginia Democrats respond to Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth address
Virginia Democrats are responding to Gov. Glenn Youngkin's second State of the Commonwealth address.
Incurable and deadly disease discovered for the first time in Fairfax Co. deer
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is offering hunters recommendations after a deer legally harvested in Fairfax County tested positive for a deadly, progressive neurological disease. The deer was found to have chronic wasting disease (CWD), which officials describe as an incurable disease found...
COVID-19 community transmission rates reach 'high level' in three Hampton Roads Cities
NORFOLK, Va. — Three Hampton Roads cities are experiencing a high community transmission rate, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. In response, some organizations are making changes this week. CDC data shows Portsmouth, Hampton and Newport News are at a high levels of transmission. In Portsmouth,...
basketballinsiders.com
Indiana receives $21.5m in sports wagering tax for 2022
Reporting for December has revealed the state of Indiana received $21,578,223 in sports wagering tax for 2022. This shows a 34.4% increase year-on-year, up from $16,053,010 received in 2021. The effective tax rate on GGR in Indiana is 9.5% which is on the lower side compared to the majority other...
NBC 29 News
Virginia Poultry Federation president speaks on rise in egg prices
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In recent months, egg prices have risen quite a bit. The high prices you’re seeing at the grocery store really boil down to a few different factors. “Feed prices are high, fuel, labor costs, and this is nothing really unique to the egg industry. It’s...
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 65 Va. localities, much of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, including much of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
4 North Carolina Cities Among The Most Miserable Cities In America
24/7 Wall St looked at nearly 400 cities around the country to determine which are the "most miserable."
Augusta Free Press
Mega Millions jackpot run ends; one $10k winner in Virginia in Friday’s drawing
Although the jackpot-winning ticket in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing was not bought in Virginia, the Commonwealth still benefitted from all the excitement. During the 26 drawings of the jackpot run that began in October and ended with Friday night’s drawing, sales of Mega Millions tickets in Virginia generated an estimated $28.9 million in profit.
New Subvariant Likely to Take Over in Virginia, Says VCU Doc
Roadside cedar in Virginia cut down, family hopes to plant new tree
VDOT crews cut down a popular roadside cedar tree that a family had decked out the last two Decembers in Christmas lights, ornaments and colorful garland to the delight of passing motorists.
Henrico husband and wife power couple win $1 million on Virginia Lottery raffle
Henrico residents Michael and Mechelle Anderson used to work together as Richmond City firefighters, and now, the power couple has an additional title to claim together, million-dollar lottery winners.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia State Police looking for information in fatal hit-and-run
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police need your help solving a fatal hit-and-run, with a Tuesday morning news conference (streamed atop this story). Police are looking for the person who hit and killed Aaron Collins in September. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. September 21, 2022 on Route...
WTOP
Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Superintendent: School officials knew 6-year-old boy may have a gun before Virginia teacher was shot. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Two Virginia Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Three Virginia cities were included in Orkin's list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Cities.
