Read full article on original website
Related
wzmq19.com
Volunteering passion, not just a resume builder
Along with the day of service, NMU’s Volunteer Center held a skill builder workshop to find volunteer opportunities that best fit each individual wanting to get involved. Students spent the afternoon volunteering in the Marquette community. Making blankets for the women’s center, crafting dogs toys for upaws, and making cookies for veterans.
wzmq19.com
NMU’s MLK day of service
Today, of course, is Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Day. It’s always celebrated on the third Monday of January, as his birthday is January 15th. Students on Northern Michigan University’s campus honored the memory of Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service. First, students, faculty and...
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
wnmufm.org
Cause of Marquette mobile home explosion identified
MARQUETTE, MI— Officials have figured out what caused a Marquette mobile home to explode last month. The December 29th explosion at the Birch Grove Trailer Park destroyed the home, but the resident only suffered minor burns. The Marquette Fire Department says the explosion was caused by a natural gas...
Comments / 0