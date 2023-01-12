Read full article on original website
Greetings from ACSP’s new president
A new year is upon us, bringing with it new challenges, opportunities, and—I can confidently predict—accomplishments! I am honored and humbled to have been chosen as ACSP President for the next two years. The value this not-for-profit industry group brings to its members is immeasurable. If you are reading this issue of Closets & Organized Storage, you also know how this publication and the ACSP, though separate entities, go hand-in-hand, bringing info, support, products, and in-person events to our industry. The tag line: “Inspiration for Designers and Fabricators” only scratches the surface.
All systems go for WMS 2023
MISSISSAUGA, ON -- The stage is set for Canada’s premier woodworking event, the Woodworking Machinery & Supply Conference and Expo, to return to the International Centre in Mississauga November 2-4. Cancelled due to Covid in 2021 and again in 2022, it is all systems go for WMS 2023, according to Harry Urban, WMS Show Manager. “Obviously we are champing at the bit to get back to business and so are our exhibitors,” said Urban.
