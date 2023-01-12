I'm not a laugh out loud in a movie theater kind of person. Maybe it was the way I was socialized, maybe it was a Midwest upbringing, but unless something is uproariously, unexpectedly funny, I usually keep my laughs to myself in public. There was a moment while watching "M3GAN" when I — along with just about everyone in attendance in the crowded theater — laughed aloud, long and loud. It was when the killer robot doll sings.

