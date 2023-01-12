ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
xpn.org

PRESS PLAY: New Albums out January 13th

Our weekly release roundup returns with a batch of fresh albums from around the globe!. After a short hibernation, PRESS PLAY is back for another year of new release roundups! The floodgates have already opened for 2023, with a number of favorites and upstarts making early plays for AOTY. Following...
xpn.org

The Blues Show with Jonny Meister: 1/14/23

This Saturday on The Blues Show: music from various late blues artists, a Martin Luther King Jr. tribute, and more!. Music from several blues artists who died in the closing days of last year, including New Orleans soul-blues powerhouse Walter “Wolfman”Washington, former Muddy Waters band-mate Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, and lap-steel guitar wizard Freddie Roulette.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

How "M3GAN" weaponizes music

I'm not a laugh out loud in a movie theater kind of person. Maybe it was the way I was socialized, maybe it was a Midwest upbringing, but unless something is uproariously, unexpectedly funny, I usually keep my laughs to myself in public. There was a moment while watching "M3GAN" when I — along with just about everyone in attendance in the crowded theater — laughed aloud, long and loud. It was when the killer robot doll sings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy