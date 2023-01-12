Read full article on original website
PRESS PLAY: New Albums out January 13th
Our weekly release roundup returns with a batch of fresh albums from around the globe!. After a short hibernation, PRESS PLAY is back for another year of new release roundups! The floodgates have already opened for 2023, with a number of favorites and upstarts making early plays for AOTY. Following...
The Blues Show with Jonny Meister: 1/14/23
This Saturday on The Blues Show: music from various late blues artists, a Martin Luther King Jr. tribute, and more!. Music from several blues artists who died in the closing days of last year, including New Orleans soul-blues powerhouse Walter “Wolfman”Washington, former Muddy Waters band-mate Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson, and lap-steel guitar wizard Freddie Roulette.
12 concerts to see this week, including Rhett Miller, Kuf Knotz and Christine Elise, Mitamu and more
Here are 12 concerts to see in the next seven days, all around Philly. For details and more, head to the WXPN Concerts and Events page!. Sunday 1/15: Crooks and Nannies at Johnny Brenda’s. West Philly indie-rock duo Crooks and Nannies took a 3-year hiatus and came back strong...
How "M3GAN" weaponizes music
I'm not a laugh out loud in a movie theater kind of person. Maybe it was the way I was socialized, maybe it was a Midwest upbringing, but unless something is uproariously, unexpectedly funny, I usually keep my laughs to myself in public. There was a moment while watching "M3GAN" when I — along with just about everyone in attendance in the crowded theater — laughed aloud, long and loud. It was when the killer robot doll sings.
‘AGT: All-Stars’ Exclusive Preview: Dance Town Family Wows The Judges With Dancing Extravaganza
Dance Town Family is about to take the competition up to a whole new level. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the dance group’s performance in the January 18 episode of AGT: All-Stars. They start out with a terrific dance line with their female dancers. The group ups the...
