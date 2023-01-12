Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
scttx.com
Elections Office Accepting Absentee ballot Applications
January 17, 2023 - The Shelby County Elections Office is now accepting applications for Absentee Ballots by Mail. You may call us at 936-234-2147 to request one be mailed to you, or you can pick one up at the Shelby County Clerk's office at 124 Austin Street, Center, Texas 75935.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 2 Calls for Week of Jan. 8-16
January 16, 2023 - The week of January 8th through 16th yielded a modest 2 calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department. Here’s a summary of the weeks events. On Wednesday at 1:43pm a call was received stating that a burn pile had gotten out of control and flames were rapidly approaching the woods on Highway 84 East. Upon arriving, the JVFD found an area beside the roadway that was burning with fire spreading into a yard. Two brush trucks were utilized on scene to quickly put a stop to the spread and bring the fire down to a smolder.
scttx.com
Truck Collides with Wall on U.S. 96 North
January 17, 2023 - U.S. Highway 96 North across the road from the Center Country Club was the scene of a single-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and a stone wall January 15, 2023. Emergency responders arriving at the scene found a pickup truck which had collided on its driver's...
scttx.com
Diamond B Coffee New Member Ribbon Cutting
January 16, 2023 - Join the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors in welcoming Marty Brandon, owner of Diamond B Coffee to the Chamber of Commerce at a New Member Ribbon Cutting. The Ribbon Cutting will be on Friday, January 27th at 11:00am. Marty Brandon opened the doors of Diamond...
scttx.com
Billy Earl Williams
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at Mt. Herman Cemetery in Shelby County with Joel Jackson officiating. Visitation will begin at Noon at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Born August 18, 1945, in Center, Texas, Billy is the son of John Thomas...
scttx.com
Olan B. Stevens
Visitation to be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023, at Watson & Sons Funeral Home in Center. Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, January 16, 2023 at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Center. Born February 28, 1943, Olan is the son of Olan Stevens and...
Comments / 0