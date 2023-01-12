Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 17, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Wednesday snow could break North Platte records, weather service says
North Platte and western Nebraska were bracing Tuesday for the region’s fourth significant winter storm in a month after a tinder-dry 2021-22 winter. Unlike its predecessors, the system arriving Wednesday could blanket virtually all of the region with several inches to a foot of snow, according to the National Weather Service’s Tuesday morning forecasts.
Annual record set, 2nd one nears for North Platte lodging, sales taxes
Lincoln County’s 4% lodging tax clinched another annual record in November, while North Platte’s 1.5% city sales tax moved within range of posting its first-ever $10 million year. Net proceeds for the county hotel-motel tax totaled $77,774 in November, which fell short of 2021’s record of $81,388.
Gering wins Words Have Power speech tournament at North Platte High School
Ten teams competed at the Words Have Power speech tournament at North Platte High School on Monday. The name of the annual meet was changed due to the national day commemorating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Scott King, North Platte High School speech coach, opened the awards...
Bulldogs finish second at annual Trojan Border Wars in Casper, Wyoming
North Platte had a stellar day at the annual Trojan Border Wars meet at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming. The Dawgs went 6-1, finishing in second place behind Natrona County (Wyoming). North Platte and Natrona met in one of the best matches of the meet, with the Mustangs...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for January 16
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (3) updates to this series since Updated 18 min ago.
For our own sakes, study ‘racinos’ first
The first temporary casinos are open at two Nebraska horse tracks under the voter-approved 2020 initiatives allowing them if they’re part of a “racino.”. Now that they are, some western Nebraskans don’t want to wait two years or more to rake in dough themselves. Before allowing more...
Repaving, grant for ‘problem properties’ face North Platte City Council
North Platte City Council members Tuesday will be asked to approve 11 street repaving projects and seek $1 million in state funds to rehabilitate or redevelop 35 “problem properties” for resale for housing. The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall council chamber, 211 W....
Hershey wrestler Zane Woodward selected to attend wrestling camp in Bulgaria
A Hershey middle school wrestler is preparing to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime journey as he looks to improve his wrestling skills. Zane Woodward, an eighth grader at Hershey Middle School who wrestles at 117 pounds, was selected as one of 25 wrestlers in the Midwest to travel to Stara Zagora, Bulgaria, with The Best Wrestler wrestling club out of both Iowa and Nebraska.
Historical homes you can own in the North Platte area
This home has beautiful woodwork throughout. Large foyer leading in to parlor with open staircase, French doors and beautiful hardwood floors. Formal dining room has patio doors out to the backyard. Cute kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space, built-in microwave and double ovens. Main floor also has a den, office and 1/2 bathroom. Upstairs has full bathroom with laundry and 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom has a balcony and Master bathroom. Located on a corner lot with utility shed and fenced- in back yard with privacy fence. Detached double garage has its own heater. Shingles are brand new. Home's exterior was just painted. COME SEE THE CHARM!
Commissioners to elect officers at Tuesday’s meeting
The Lincoln County commissioners meet on Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday. The board will elect its chairperson and vice chairperson at the meeting. The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. At 9:15, the...
Lincoln County commissioners elect officers for 2023
The Lincoln County commissioners elected Jerry Woodruff as chairperson and Kent Weems as vice chairperson for 2023 at Tuesday’s meeting. Both Woodruff and Weems were also elected to serve in the same capacities, respectively, for the Board of Equalization. The commissioners voted to take no action on two tort...
Heroes Sports supports veterans build relationships through sports
Heroes Sports brings together veterans for outdoor sporting events to foster support and relationship building. This weekend, the group hunted ducks and geese with local guides who donate their time for a good cause. There are 11 military veterans participating in the third annual hunt organized by John Gustafson of North Platte.
Mid-Plains Community College Board to elect officers at Wednesday meeting
Attorney David Pederson will administer the oath of office to new and re-elected Mid-Plains Community College Board of Governors Cynthia Duncan, Kimberly Korgan, Ben Lashley, Tyler Pribbeno and Tricia Shaffer at Wednesday’s meeting. The regular monthly meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus...
North Platte Giving Year End campaign collects $139K for local charities
Donors gave $139,197 to local nonprofits during the North Platte Giving Year End campaign hosted by Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation. Gifts benefiting 53 local nonprofits were made online or by check between Nov. 29 and Dec. 31, the organization said in a press release. Donations came from as far away as California and New York.
Knights finish weekend 0-2 against Region IX foes
Four Rattlers scored in double figures as Otero raced to a 90-69 victory Saturday over the North Platte Community College men at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. Kyrie Thomas scored 21, Ikechi Chantilou added 17, LaSon Walker 15, with Daniele Russo scoring 12 off the bench for the Rattlers as they shot 50% from 3-point land.
Johnston ties school record for most 3s in a game in Bulldog win over Sidney
River Johnston tied the North Platte High School record for most 3s in a game as the North Platte boys basketball team defeated Sidney 84-59 Saturday in North Platte. Johnston made nine 3s, tying a record set by Danny Woodhead in 2004. He also scored 33 points to lead North Platte.
