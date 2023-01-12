ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

AP: Clemson men’s basketball ranked for first time in 2 years

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina/AP) - Clemson men’s basketball is ranked for the first time in two years after a historic ACC start. According to the Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll, Clemson took the No. 19 spot for week 11. The team earned a hard-fought win...
CLEMSON, SC
Georgia football player, recruiting staffer die in car crash

ATHENS. Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - University of Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, died in a car crash in Athens-Clarke County in Georgia, Atlanta News First reports. Officials say Sunday morning around 2:45 a.m., a 2021 Ford Expedition was traveling south on Barnett Shoals...
ATHENS, GA
UGA player, staffer among two dead after car crash in Athens-Clarke County

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Athens-Clarke County officials identified a UGA player and staff member among the two people killed and a UGA player among the two people injured in a crash early Sunday morning in Athens-Clarke County. Athens-Clarke County officials confirmed to Atlanta News First that around...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Furman receives $10 million gift for arena renovation

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman University received a $10 million gift from Businessman and philanthropist Ravenel B. Curry III to go to renovations at Timmons Arena, home of the Paladins’ men’s and women’s basketball programs. The university said the gift is the largest Furman Athletics history...
GREENVILLE, SC
Gov. McMaster to stop in Upstate to discuss Battle of Cowpens

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Upstate on Tuesday to commemorate the Battle of Cowpens. The governor will give a keynote address at Wofford College’s “The American Revolutionary War was Won in South Carolina!” event. The Battle of Cowpens played an...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Gov. McMaster to commemorate Battle of Cowpens

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on housing for women in Gaffney. What's new? 1/17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's...
GREENVILLE, SC
Remembering MLK’s visit to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In early 1967, a group of 22 African-American employees at Claussen’s Bakery went on strike to protest discrimination in hiring and promotion practices. “I think it’s a major step, particularly in Greenville and probably for South Carolina along these ways in 1967,” said Clemson...
GREENVILLE, SC
Parker McCollum to stop in Upstate for Summer Tour 2023

Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into Thursday, weekend mostly sunny and cooler. A manufacturing plant in Gaffney is closing, leaving hundreds of people without jobs. The company released a statement on the reason for this decision. Woodruff Fatal Car Fire. Updated: 1 hour...
GREENVILLE, SC
2 $150K winning tickets sold in SC as Powerball climbs to $439 mil

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With no winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the jackpot for Wednesday has climbed to $439 million. Although there were no winners, two $150,000 winning tickets were sold at the GT Express Mart at 1800 Easley Bridge Road in Greenville and a mart in Myrtle Beach.
GREENVILLE, SC
Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. What's new? 1/17. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new...
GREENVILLE, SC
Woodruff Fatal Car Fire

Ozempic and Wegovy are made from the same ingredient. Ozempic was designed for diabetes and Wegovy for weight loss. Bon Secours Bariatric Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Gonzalez Hernandez breaks down the difference and what patients should know. |. Rain arriving late on Monday through Tuesday morning, storms arriving Wednesday overnight into...
WOODRUFF, SC
Upstate plant to close, leave over 200 people unemployed

Grab the sneakers and get ready to race. Girls on the Run Upstate is currently registering for their spring session. Governor McMaster is getting ready for a big speech in the Upstate. Miracle Hill women's housing groundbreaking. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Christy Waite has the details on...
GREENVILLE, SC
School districts announce schedule changes due to weather

(WSPA) – School districts in the Upstate, Georgia and Western North Carolina have canceled all activities and events Thursday due to the potential severe weather. FRANKLIN COUNTY Franklin County Schools have announced that students will be released an hour early prior to normal dismissal. GREENWOOD COUNTY Greenwood County Schools District 50‘s after-school activity bus transportation […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA

