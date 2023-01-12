ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crash in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The driver who crashed into a parked camper Friday night was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, investigators said Sunday morning. It happened near the intersection of West 4th Avenue and South Union Street just before 9 p.m. Friday. Authorities said officers with the Kennewick Police Department responded to the scene. It was reported a Dodge Challenger...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Two Pratts are jailed

MILTON-FREEWATER – Leeann Rose Pratt and her significant other, Robert Eugene Pratt Jr., were taken to Umatilla County Jail Wednesday in two separate incidents. The Pratts live in an RV park in Milton-Freewater. In the first incident, Wednesday afternoon, Robert Pratt, 55, was arrested on a fugitive warrant by...
MILTON-FREEWATER, OR
vincennespbs.org

Shots fired in Washington on Sunday

Two people were arrested in two separate shootings in Washington. Both happened near the area of the Antique Bar on East Main early Sunday morning. Washington Police report that at 1:15-am they received multiple calls of shots fired. Officers learned that an altercation had taken place between 30-year-old Gilberto Marrerro...
WASHINGTON STATE
elkhornmediagroup.com

Accused child rapist pleads guilty

RICHLAND, Washington -The Benton County Prosecutor’s Office reports Matthew Lowe of Richland pleaded guilty of second- and third-degree rape of a child, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Lowe came to the attention of police in 2018 after...
RICHLAND, WA
Big Country News

Pasco driver arrested for going 139 MPH

PASCO - According to the Washington State Patrol, Trooper Mata arrested the driver of this car for speeding, 139 mph in the 70 zone on I-182 near MP 10 in Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail for reckless driving. The Washington State Patrol reminds drivers to always...
PASCO, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Crews work to put out apartment fire in Kennewick Saturday

KENNEWCIK, Wash. — Crews with the Kennewick Fire Department on scene of an apartment fire. KFD Chief Chad Michael confirmed crews are working to help put the fire out off 4110 W Kennewick Ave. According to Sgt. Chris Litrell with Kennewick Police, W Kennewick Ave will be closed between...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Wrong-way driver suffered a medical condition

HERMISTON – The Oregon State Police was dispatched to reports of a wrong-way driver driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 84 between mileposts 186 and 166 shortly after midnight today (Friday). They were able to get the driver stopped without incident. OSP reports that the driver, Julia...
HERMISTON, OR
yaktrinews.com

Pasco man charged with murder in the death of Breanna Gooldy

PASCO, Wash. — Months after she was found unresponsive and later died, charges have been officially filed in the death of Breanna Gooldy. Joe Garza, 56, of Pasco, is charged with 2nd degree murder. Authorities said Garza watched Gooldy die after he left her outside in wet clothing in near freezing temperatures for several hours.
PASCO, WA
Chronicle

Good Samaritan Killed When He Stopped to Help After Crash in Oregon

A Richland, Wash., man was hit and killed as he was trying to reach people in a crashed Ford Ranger Sunday afternoon on rain-slicked Interstate 84 in Umatilla County, Ore. Kenneth Dale Strong, 65, was driving west on the interstate and was about 10 miles west of Pendleton near the I-84 Yoakum Road exit when he stopped to help the people in a Ford Ranger. The pickup had rolled as it was being driven east, according to a preliminary report of the Oregon State Police.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA

