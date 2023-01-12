ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys at Bucs Injury Report: Vander Esch & Biadasz Full; 1 New Injury?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xqFkQ_0kCrExCh00

On Thursday here at The Star: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and center Tyler Biadasz are working fully in prep for the playoffs at Tampa.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have talked for days about their optimism regarding "reinforcements'' to help them when face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs on Monday.

But on Thursday here at The Star comes tangible proof: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch and center Tyler Biadasz, two key starters who have missed recent weeks with injuries, officially practiced in full on Thursday and are are looking ready to return to the field Monday at Tampa.

And so, the feeling of optimism regarding the team's improving health - also including defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, who also practiced but doesn't appear on the official report because he technically remains on IR but is within his 21-day window to return - means three "new'' starters should be in play against Tampa Bay.

"Everything is pointing up,'' coach Mike McCarthy said a few days ago ... and that is mostly holding true, though on Thursday inside Ford Center at The Star, young defensive back Tyler Coyle seems to have sustained an apparent injury to his right knee.

The injury reportedly occurred during kickoff drills; Coyle, elevated last week from the practice squad to play in the Week 18 game at Washington that ended up being a loss , is working to emerge as a contender to play special teams for Dallas.

Coyle, 24, has bounced about on the Dallas practice squad for two years since coming to The Star as a UDFA rookie in 2021 out of Purdue.

Said McCarthy about Coyle earlier this week: "He’s one of those young guys that we don’t talk much about but we’ve been excited about for quite some time. He has corner traits and his ability to play safety, even nickel. Then obviously on special teams. So I just think he’s an excellent, young ascending player.''

We will monitor all of that while CowboysSI.com itself plans to travel this weekend ... with Dallas and Tampa Bay kick off at 7:15 p.m. CT on "Monday Night Football'' ... with injury issues obviously central to the outcome.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT!

Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Deshaun Watson involved in shocking new police report

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is once again cited in a police report, but this time as the victim. Police in North Olmstead, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, say that Watson was the victim of a truck theft during a crime that saw four other vehicles stolen from a dealership lot:
CLEVELAND, OH
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Check Out Dak Prescott’s Amazing House In Full Display In This Texas Town!

So this is where Dak Prescott is gearing up for the playoffs! Calling all Cowboys Fans! Have you seen 'Our' quarterbacks house? This VIDEO came up in my newsfeed and I'm so glad it did. I had heard about Dak Prescott's house, but now I was actually able to see it. Can I first say that Dak deserves every inch of this house and then some? Looks like a great place to throw a Birthday Party! What impressed me the most is the Sports Bar, and FOOTBALL FIELD, take a look!
TEXAS STATE
thesource.com

Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing McCarthy? Sean Payton Reveals View

But we know Jones to be telling his truth. Sean Payton knows it, too. Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach who does have a relationship with the Jones family, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones Is Pushing For Big Move In Texas

Texas has pretty much everything you could want as a sports fan - well, except for sports gambling. Unlike states like New Jersey, New York, Virginia, Pennsylvania and others, the state of Texas has yet to legalize sports gambling. Jerry Jones wants that to change. The Dallas Cowboys owner is ...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Cowboys fan of the year, James Wright aka 'Suit Man' loving life

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - James Wright's love of the Dallas Cowboys dates back to when he was a little kid. A love his mother says caused him to cry whenever the Cowboys would lose a game.  Fast forward to today, Wright still wears his emotions on his sleeve. His closet is filled with Cowboys clothing that looks like a team store.  He says he wears at least one piece of team clothing every day. That includes his nine custom Cowboys suits, which has earned him the title of "Suit Man."When James is not rooting on the Cowboys, he serves as a first...
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Cowboys Country

Dallas, TX
32K+
Followers
3K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Cowboys Country is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cowboys

Comments / 0

Community Policy