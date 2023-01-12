Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Australian Open 2023 results today: Rafael Nadal suffers scare, Iga Swiatek battles through on day one
Top seed Rafael Nadal showed his fighting qualities as he battled through his Australian Open first-round match against Jack Draper. World No.1 Iga Swiatek also had her struggles in the women's draw, but she too got the job done versus Wimbledon quarter-finalist Jule Niemeier to take her place in the second round.
Gauff gets perfect revenge against doubles world no. 1 as she continues winning streak
Coco Gauff certainly wanted to forget how the 2022 season ended, and it seems that she did that really well as she entered 2023 with six consecutive victories. Moreover, the 18-year-old American won all twelve sets in those six victories, as she defeated doubles world no. 1 Katerina Siniakova 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the 2023 Australian Open.
'The ball boy took my racket': Rafael Nadal loses favorite racket in strange moment in Australian Open first-round win
It wasn't all plain sailing for Rafael Nadal in his first-round victory at the Australian Open on Monday.
Australian Open 2023: Emma Raducanu vs Coco Gauff
If you're a fan of tennis, you'll be excited to see Emma Raducanu and Coco Gauff go head to head at the Australian Open!. The two young champs have sailed through their opening matches in the tennis tournament, and will meet each other on the court on Wednesday. Emma was...
Raducanu discusses mouth watering Gauff clash: "Part of the next generation of tennis really, it's going to be a great match"
All eyes were on Emma Raducanu as usual but more so with another recent injury scare for the former US Open champion at the ASB Classic in Auckland. But it was an emphatic opening win for the Brit who will face Coco Gauff in a mouth watering second round clash at the Australian Open.
Kyrgios shares 'gruesome' drainage procedure photo after withdrawing from Australian Open: "I'm devastated obviously, it's my home slam"
Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to an injury that has bothered him leading up to the event and it's left him devastated. Kyrgios was excited about a chance to play in Melbourne once more but it wasn't meant to be. He missed most of the preseason due to the knee that was troubling him and he explained the devastation he feels about it:
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — A “devastated” Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on Monday — the day before he was scheduled to play his first-round singles match — because of an injured left knee that needs arthroscopic surgery. Kyrgios, a 27-year-old from Australia, was...
"Has a reigning Wimbledon champ ever been so quickly disregarded?": Journalist Ben Rothenberg on Rybakina being shunted onto Court 13 for Australian Open first round tie
Tennis journalist Ben Rothernberg questions the Australian Open court selection with reigning Wimbledon champ Rybakina playing on court 13. Organising the early round of a tennis grand slam can be a logistical nightmare as some big names simply will have to play on the smaller. That's what happened to Elena Rybakina who is the reigning Wimbledon champion. She will play her 1st round match on Court No. 13 which Rothenberg questioned.
"It definitely took the air out of the building for sure" - John McEnroe devastated over Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the Australian Open
John McEnroe says Nick Kyrgios’ withdrawal from the Australian Open was a “total bummer” that “took the air out of the building”. Kyrgios pulled out of his home Grand Slam on the first day of the tournament due to a knee injury. The Aussie is not only one of tennis' great entertainers but appeared to be a potential contender for the title after an impressive 2022 season that included reaching the Wimbledon final.
"It’s a situation I don’t want to be in, so I leave": Medvedev's coach Gilles Cervara on leaving box mid match
Gilles Cervara as the coach of Daniil Medvedev is well known for leaving his box mid match and leaving the arena if the game isn't going to his liking. Speaking to Tennis Majors as part of their Major talk series, he said that it shows Medvedev that he needs to get it right if he does this and he said it is mainly due to his coaching as a result not having the desired effect.
Australian Open 2023 LIVE: Results as Daniil Medvedev coasts through plus Novak Djokovic injury update
Follow live updates from the Australian Open as Rafael Nadal began his title defence with a four-set victory over Britain’s Jack Draper on the opening day in Melbourne. Nadal was given a scare by Draper in a physical battle, but the 21-year-old was hampered by cramps as Nadal went on to claim a 7-5 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in over three and a half hours. Emma Raducanu is through to the second round of the Australian Open after sealing an impressive win over Tamara Korpatsch. Raducanu arrived at Melbourne Park with some questions over her fitness after rolling her...
Tennis legend slams Nick Kyrgios over Australian Open knee injury
Todd Woodbridge has laid some of the blame for Nick Kyrgios' devastating knee injury at the feet of the Aussie star, saying his preparation for the Australian Open was lacking. Kyrgios was a shock withdrawal from his home grand slam on Monday afternoon, revealing he'd suffered a partially torn meniscus...
USWNT vs. New Zealand: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, odds; Lynn Williams, Crystal Dunn return
The United States women's national team will face New Zealand on Tuesday in a friendly at Sky Stadium in Wellington. The USWNT have been in New Zealand for January camps, and after a six-day training camp, will compete in a two-game series against the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup co-hosts. The matches are the first time the USWNT will play in New Zealand in their 38-year history.
How to watch the Australian Open in Melbourne
The Australian Open has a rich history dating back to 1905, and now nearly 120 years later, it's become one of the Southern Hemisphere's biggest sporting events. Of the four Grand Slam events (including the US Open, Wimbledon and Roland Garros), the AO has the highest attendance, usually attracting more than 800,000 punters. Long story short, it's kind of a big deal and if you want to be able to participate in conversations over the next couple of weeks, here's everything you need to know.
