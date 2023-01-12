Gilles Cervara as the coach of Daniil Medvedev is well known for leaving his box mid match and leaving the arena if the game isn't going to his liking. Speaking to Tennis Majors as part of their Major talk series, he said that it shows Medvedev that he needs to get it right if he does this and he said it is mainly due to his coaching as a result not having the desired effect.

2 DAYS AGO