Alaska State

Alaska lawmakers proposed resolutions that would cap the state budget

By Kim Jarrett
The Center Square
 5 days ago
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock.com

(The Center Square) - Two Alaska senators are proposing a cap on Alaska's budget appropriations.

The state of Alaska has no income tax. No sales taxes are levied on purchases, even though some municipalities have sales taxes, according to the Department of Commerce.

For more than 40 years, the state relied heavily on revenues from oil production to fund state government, according to Sen. Robert Myers, R-North Pole. In recent years, the state has used the state's Permanent Fund, which was established in 1976. Next year 60% of appropriations will come from the PFD and 30% to 35% from oil, Myers said.

The state received $3.4 billion from the Permanent Fund in fiscal year 2023 and is projected to receive $3.5 billion in fiscal year 2023. according to the Fall 2022 Revenue Sources Book from the Department of Revenue.

"And the issue with that, well, there are multiple issues with that, but one of the biggest ones is that now we've got our state spending (and) our state revenue completely decoupled from the state's economy because most of our revenues are now coming off of Wall St.," Myers told The Center Square. "(It) has little to nothing to do with what's going on inside the state, and because our state budget and our state economy have been dependent on oil for so long our economy is very stagnant right now. But the stock market has been booming so that means that our state spending can continue to boom."

Myers' bill would base state spending on the amount of personal income in the state.

"What we don't want is to decouple the state's spending from the economy," Myers said. "So we could have a shrinking economy and growing state spending. We are very much in danger of that right now. The state can have money coming in and the rest of the economy is going down the tubes."

Sen. James Kaufman, R-Anchorage, has introduced a bill to base state spending on the state's gross domestic product.

Spending limits have been discussed before but have yet to pass. Myers said he is not hopeful either bill would pass this year.

"The issue is that basically in the last election, our Senate shifted left; it shifted to a more fiscally liberal side, Myers said. "And even a couple of the people that are in charge of our Finance Committee are not in favor of spending limits. Right now, I'm going to push it as much as I can again to keep up the conversation."

The Center Square

‘Game on’ as attorneys challenge Illinois’ gun ban with more lawsuits expected

(The Center Square) – The first lawsuits have been filed against the state of Illinois’ new ban on certain guns the legislature deems assault weapons and more lawsuits are expected. Last week, on the final day of the 102nd General Assembly, the legislature and Gov. J.B. Pritzker approved a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms. No future sales are allowed. Guns already in possession must be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Non compliance can bring a Class 2 felony. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

