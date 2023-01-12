EC firefighters respond to motor vehicle accident

EC Fire Department

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Peartree Road, Dec. 22.

Responded to smoke detection activation, no fire in the 100 block of Dogwood Trail, Dec. 23.

Responded to power line down on S. Griffin Street, Dec. 23.

Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 400 block of Lane Street, Dec. 23.

Responded to call for service in the 1320 block of N. Road Street, Dec. 23.

Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 300 block of Speed Street, Dec. 23.

Responded to emergency medical service in the 610 block of Hull Street, Dec. 23.

Responded to good intent call in the 500 block of Madrin Street, Dec. 23.

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 1240 block of N. Road Street, Dec. 23.

Responded to alarm system sounded due to malfunction in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Dec. 24.

Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1240 block of N. Road Street, Dec. 24.

Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 400 block of Hastings Lane, Dec. 24.

Responded to motor vehicle accident in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Dec. 24.

Responded to smoke detector activation in the 1720 block of City Center Boulevard, Dec. 24.

Responded to sprinkler activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Dec. 24.

Responded to brush fire in the 120 block of Pailin Creek Road, Dec. 24.

Responded to cooking fire, confined to the container in the 1210 block of Riverside Avenue, Dec. 24.

Responded to incinerator overload in the 400 block of E. Burgess Street, Dec. 25.

Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Dec. 25.

Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 30 block of Hollowell Drive, Dec. 25.

Responded to overheated motor in the 200 block of Golf Club Drive, Dec. 25.

Responded to alarm system activation, no fire in the 530 block of Watercrest Circle, Dec. 25.

Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Dec. 25.

Responded to medical assistance, assist EMS crew in the 3810 block of Waterside Drive, Dec. 25.

Responded to sprinkler system activation, no fire in the 1800 block of Weeksville Road, Dec. 25.

Responded to gas or natural gas leak in the 700 block of Agawam Street, Dec. 25.